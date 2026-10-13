Is Ronaldo coming to Uzbekistan? Conditions related to the visit have spread

Reports regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's potential visit to Uzbekistan are spreading on the internet. According to some sources, Saudi Arabian representatives and the management of Al-Nassr club have put forward security demands regarding the player's visit.

According to the circulated reports, fans wishing to see Ronaldo in Uzbekistan are required to guarantee the full provision of his safety and strict control of order during mass events.

The reports also emphasize that the player's arrival in Uzbekistan depends on how thoroughly security issues are ensured. Supposedly, if appropriate security measures are guaranteed, Ronaldo may agree to the visit.

However, there is currently no reliable information confirming that this information has been validated by Al-Nassr club or the player's official representatives. Therefore, reports about Ronaldo's arrival in Uzbekistan and the conditions set for him should be treated as unverified information.