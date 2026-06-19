Adobe Integrates Firefly AI into Its Applications

Adobe, the giant of the design and creative industry, has implemented a revolutionary update in its Creative Cloud ecosystem. The company has fully integrated extended features of the Firefly generative AI assistant into its core applications such as Premiere, Photoshop, and Illustrator. According to ixbt.com, this update aims to make AI not just an external tool, but an integral part of the workflow. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The uniqueness of the new system is that a specialized "agent" has been developed for each application. This is not a universal chatbot, but an assistant that knows the technical capabilities of that specific program. Users can now manage editing processes via simple text commands instead of searching through complex menus. Currently, these capabilities are available in open beta versions of Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and the Frame.io platform.

A New Era in Video and Graphic Editing

For Adobe Premiere Pro users, the AI assistant creates great convenience in sorting and managing videos. The system can automatically separate clips into folders, rename them in groups, and analyze audio tracks. One of the most interesting functions is the ability to identify keywords or questions in speech and automatically place markers. This allows editors to prepare the main structure of the work in a few seconds.

In Adobe Photoshop, the assistant is focused on directly implementing the user's creative ideas. Now, complex actions can be performed via commands such as "blur the background" or "adapt image size for social networks." The AI takes over tasks like organizing layers, replacing backgrounds, and fully editing the composition, freeing designers from routine work.

Vector Graphics and Publishing

In the Adobe Illustrator application, the Firefly assistant serves to accelerate multi-stage production processes. It automatically detects technical errors such as inconsistencies in color models or missing fonts. For example, in a demonstration by Adobe employees, it was shown that a single command could generate hundreds of circles of different sizes and colors and place them across the canvas. This is a very time-consuming process when done manually.

For InDesign users, the main focus is on pre-press preparation. The AI checks if the layout meets technical requirements and automatically copies stylistic changes to all pages when new files are uploaded. Additionally, on the Frame.io platform, the assistant helps generate additional videos (B-roll) for the project and systematize feedback.

These updates are also of great importance for creative professionals in Uzbekistan, especially video editors and graphic designers. Such a level of automation in Adobe products will increase work efficiency several times, allowing creators to devote more time to ideas rather than technical processes.