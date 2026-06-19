Google Gemini Live Gets Smarter: Now Remembers Past Conversations

Google has announced a significant update for its Gemini Live voice AI assistant. The system can now remember the history of previous interactions with the user and utilize them in future conversations. This step is a strategic shift toward turning the Gemini Live platform from a simple voice command executor into a true personal assistant. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Previously, the Gemini Live system was limited to the current conversation context. The updated functionality allows it to access the "memory" of all past conversations. This means a user only needs to mention their dietary restrictions, important family dates, or favorite hobbies once — the assistant will remember this information and won't ask for it again next time.

Integration with YouTube and Google Workspace

According to ixbt.com, the update is enriched not only with memory but also with capabilities for interacting with external services. Through the Connected Apps feature, Gemini Live can now directly access YouTube, Google Workspace, and image generation tools during a conversation. This allows the user to search for videos or work with documents without interrupting the voice chat.

For example, while chatting with Gemini Live, a user can ask to find a video on a specific topic or create an image based on a provided description. The AI performs these tasks in real time and presents the result. Such integration is expected to significantly simplify daily workflows for users of the Google ecosystem.

Regarding security, Google emphasizes that these new functions operate within the permissions previously granted by the user. That is, the AI only has access to data the user has authorized and open data in their personal account. This is crucial for ensuring the privacy of personal information.

This news is also relevant for technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. Currently, many users utilize the Gemini interface for daily planning and information searching. The voice assistant's ability to understand context and analyze past conversations significantly increases efficiency, especially for those communicating in English and other supported languages.

In conclusion, Google is focusing on further personalizing its AI in the race against competitors like OpenAI and Microsoft. Gemini Live is evolving from a robot that simply answers questions into a digital companion that knows the user's preferences and lifestyle.