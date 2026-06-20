Absolute Dominance in the Space Race: SpaceX Captures Nearly 90 Percent of the Global Market

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is recording unprecedented results in the global space transport market. According to data from the Bryce Tech analytical agency, of the total 647,412 kg of payload launched into orbit in the first quarter of 2024, 556,057 kg were attributed to SpaceX. This indicates that the company currently controls the majority of the global market. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Based on these statistics, company head Elon Musk emphasized that the gap between SpaceX and its competitors will widen further in the future. According to him, once the Starship project is fully operational, SpaceX will be capable of transporting 100 times more payload into space than all other companies in the world combined. Even if other providers triple their pace, the Starship advantage will remain.

Starship and the Hourly Flight Strategy

Musk's ambitions are not limited to payload volume alone. He has set an extremely bold goal for SpaceX: planning to launch Starship rockets more than 10,000 times per year. If this plan is realized, flights to space will occur every hour, or even more frequently. For reference, there are 8,760 hours in a year, meaning flights will be carried out on a conveyor-belt basis.

Such a high-frequency flight system will drastically reduce the cost of delivering cargo to orbit. The main limitation currently facing the space industry — the low number of flights and high prices — is expected to be eliminated with the help of Starship. This is a factor that could fundamentally change the structure of the entire global space economy.

Huge Investments in Infrastructure

To achieve these strategic goals, SpaceX is investing $1.8 billion to expand its infrastructure in Florida. As part of the project, new launch pads and a massive Gigabay complex for assembling and servicing rockets are being built. This center will serve as the technical foundation for the Starship program.

Elon Musk's long-term visions are even more astonishing. He noted that in the future, trillions of dollars may need to be spent to create antimatter necessary for humanity to fly to other star systems. For now, the company is focused on consolidating absolute hegemony in Earth's orbit and creating the foundation for the colonization of Mars.

Experts believe that SpaceX's growth rate could put not only private companies but also the space agencies of major states in a difficult position. If the Starship project proves as effective as expected, SpaceX will become the sole and cheapest "gateway" to space.