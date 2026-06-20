Google and Samsung Partnership: Important System Updates Released for Galaxy Smartphones

·29·Technology
Google and Samsung Partnership: Important System Updates Released for Galaxy Smartphones

Google has begun updating a number of critical system components to ensure the stable operation of Samsung Galaxy smartphones. These updates pertain to elements that form the core of the Android operating system and are crucial for smartphone security and the seamless operation of applications. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The main changes cover base components such as Android System SafetyCore, Android System WebView, and Google Play Services. These elements are the "behind-the-scenes" part of the system; although they are not directly visible in the user interface, they are responsible for the correct functioning of almost all installed apps and services.

Improving Security and Stability

According to ixbt.com, Google has not released an official changelog for these updates. However, industry experts note that such updates are typically aimed at fixing system bugs, patching identified vulnerabilities, and improving overall performance. Additionally, this step prepares the ground for new features to be added to the Android system in the future.

A distinctive feature of these components is that they do not always appear in the standard updates section of the Google Play Store. Often, the update process occurs in the background without user intervention. Consequently, many Samsung owners may not even notice that new versions have been installed on their devices.

Regional Coverage and Deployment Stages

Currently, the new versions have begun appearing on devices running Samsung's One UI 8.5 and One UI 9 skins. In the initial stage, these updates were released for users in India. This is part of a phased rollout strategy by Google and Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy users in Uzbekistan are also expected to receive these updates in the coming days. Typically, global distribution can take from a few weeks to a month. Experts recommend keeping system services updated, as this plays a vital role in ensuring personal data privacy.

It is worth noting that the Android System WebView component allows web content to be viewed within many apps. Its update improves the speed and security of links opened without entering a browser. Google Play Services acts as the primary bridge connecting Google services (maps, payment systems, notifications) with third-party apps.

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