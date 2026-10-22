Issues arising with making voice calls via Telegram in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, users are complaining on social media about difficulties being observed in making voice calls via the Telegram messenger. They note that calls are not connecting or the connection drops frequently during the conversation. Some users report that calls start working again after turning on a VPN service.

This situation has sparked various speculations among internet users. In particular, opinions are being expressed on social networks that the arising issues might be aimed at encouraging the use of mobile operators' paid phone calls.

However, there is currently no official evidence confirming that calls via Telegram are being intentionally restricted or that this situation is connected to the interests of mobile operators. The exact cause of the problem has also not been fully explained in open sources.

At the same time, objections are also being raised regarding the increase in mobile communication tariffs in the country. Against the backdrop of this situation, the Competition Committee is examining whether the tariff increases are justified.

So far, a direct link between the disruptions in Telegram calls and the increase in mobile communication prices has not been confirmed. Official comments from relevant organizations are of vital importance to determine the causes of the problem.