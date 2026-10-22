Why has the number of marriages in Uzbekistan been declining for 4 consecutive years?

·73·Uzbekistan
Why has the number of marriages in Uzbekistan been declining for 4 consecutive years?

In Uzbekistan, the number of marriages has been steadily declining in recent years. In the first half of 2026, 92.3 thousand marriages were officially registered across the country. This figure indicates that the downward trend in marriage statistics is continuing.

According to the Statistics Agency, the number of marriages has been decreasing every year since 2022. While 305.2 thousand marriages were registered in 2021, this figure made up 296.7 thousand in 2022.

In 2023, 283.8 thousand marriages were formalized. In 2024, the indicator dropped to 271.8 thousand, and in 2025 to 267.1 thousand.

In which years was the number of marriages the highest?

During the years of independence, the highest marriage rate was observed in 2018. That year, 311.4 thousand marriages were registered. In 2021, this figure also reached 305.2 thousand.

The lowest figures fall between the years 1995–2000. Specifically, 170.8 thousand marriages were formalized in 1995, and 168.9 thousand in 2000.

Number of marriages by year:

  • 1991 — 270.3 thousand;

  • 1995 — 170.8 thousand;

  • 2000 — 168.9 thousand;

  • 2005 — 184 thousand;

  • 2010 — 292.3 thousand;

  • 2015 — 287.6 thousand;

  • 2018 — 311.4 thousand;

  • 2020 — 296.8 thousand;

  • 2021 — 305.2 thousand;

  • 2022 — 296.7 thousand;

  • 2023 — 283.8 thousand;

  • 2024 — 271.8 thousand;

  • 2025 — 267.1 thousand.

Uzbekistan Statistics Agencymarriage statisticsdemographic indicators
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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