Yandex Caller ID integrated into Huawei Nova 16s smartphones

A significant step has been taken in ensuring user security in the smartphone market. According to Ixbt.com, Yandex's specialized caller ID tool, which checks incoming and outgoing calls, has been deeply integrated directly into the operating system of Huawei's new smartphones for the first time. The first device to feature this functionality is the Huawei Nova 16s model. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

This technology is designed to alert users in a timely manner about potentially dangerous calls, including fraudulent attacks. The system is capable of distinguishing not only dangerous numbers but also useful calls, displaying the category of the calling organization—such as a bank or delivery service—on the screen. Information is displayed as a special system notification during the call.

Capabilities of the new security system

This security tool developed by Yandex relies on a massive database containing over 160 million phone numbers. The deep analysis process for numbers utilizes neural network algorithms and over 300 behavioral indicators of the user. This allows the system to identify not only regular voice calls but also promotional calls and calls made via messengers.

Currently, this technology has started working on new devices in the Huawei Nova 16s series. In the future, this security system is planned to be gradually introduced to other new Huawei smartphone models. Users can activate it during the initial device setup or later through the settings of the 'Phone' application.

For the system to function correctly, an internet connection and the latest version of the 'Yandex with Alice AI' app are required. If a user encounters an unwanted or suspicious number, there is an option to report it via the call log. Numbers identified as fraudulent can be automatically blocked by the system.

About the Huawei Nova 16s series

The newly introduced Huawei Nova 16s series includes three main models: Nova 16s, Nova 16s Pro, and Nova 16z. The most advanced representative of the series, the Nova 16s Pro, is equipped with a 6.84-inch OLED screen, a powerful Kirin 9010S processor, up to 512 GB of internal storage, and a 7000 mAh battery with 100 W charging support. Its main camera includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor and high-quality telephoto lenses.

The mid-range Huawei Nova 16s model features a 6.68-inch screen, a Kirin 8020 chip, and also a 7000 mAh battery, while the Nova 16z version is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz OLED display and a 6000 mAh battery. All devices in this series fully meet modern technological requirements.