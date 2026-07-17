Starlink Mobile technology arrives in Europe: Standard smartphones connect to satellites

SpaceX has begun testing its revolutionary Direct to Cell technology in the European market. As part of the Starlink Mobile project, the ability to connect directly to a satellite network via standard smartphones is being established in Italy. This innovation is expected to usher in a new era in mobile communications, as connection quality will no longer depend on terrestrial base stations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, SpaceX has signed partnership agreements with major Italian operators, Fastweb and Vodafone, to implement this project. As a result of this collaboration, owners of any smartphone that supports 4G networks will be able to connect to the network even in areas without terrestrial coverage. This is particularly important for mountainous and hard-to-reach regions.

The Apennine Mountains were chosen as the test site

Initial tests of the project will be conducted in the Apennine Mountains in central Italy. This region is characterized by its complex terrain and low population density. In such conditions, building and maintaining traditional mobile infrastructure is economically very costly. If the tests are successful, the service is planned to be expanded across the entire country.

The main feature of the Direct to Cell technology is that low-orbit Starlink satellites act as base stations in space. Users do not need to purchase special smartphones, replace SIM cards, or install additional equipment. The transition from a standard mobile network to the satellite network occurs fully automatically.

For now, the service's capabilities are somewhat limited. In the first phase of testing, users will be able to use the following services:

Exchanging SMS and MMS messages;

Messaging via apps like WhatsApp;

Using Google Maps and other internet applications.

Currently, only data transmission is available

It is worth noting that the technology does not yet support traditional voice calls, including emergency calls. Therefore, residents in remote areas will still need to rely on terrestrial coverage or special satellite phones for voice communication. However, SpaceX is working on overcoming these limitations in the future.

This technology is also of great importance for countries with many mountainous and desert regions. Expected to be implemented on a global scale in the future, this system could put an end to internet and communication outages even in the most remote villages. For now, the global community is closely watching the results of the tests in Italy.