Starlink Mobile technology arrives in Europe: Standard smartphones connect to satellites

·36·Technology
Starlink Mobile technology arrives in Europe: Standard smartphones connect to satellites

SpaceX has begun testing its revolutionary Direct to Cell technology in the European market. As part of the Starlink Mobile project, the ability to connect directly to a satellite network via standard smartphones is being established in Italy. This innovation is expected to usher in a new era in mobile communications, as connection quality will no longer depend on terrestrial base stations. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, SpaceX has signed partnership agreements with major Italian operators, Fastweb and Vodafone, to implement this project. As a result of this collaboration, owners of any smartphone that supports 4G networks will be able to connect to the network even in areas without terrestrial coverage. This is particularly important for mountainous and hard-to-reach regions.

The Apennine Mountains were chosen as the test site

Initial tests of the project will be conducted in the Apennine Mountains in central Italy. This region is characterized by its complex terrain and low population density. In such conditions, building and maintaining traditional mobile infrastructure is economically very costly. If the tests are successful, the service is planned to be expanded across the entire country.

The main feature of the Direct to Cell technology is that low-orbit Starlink satellites act as base stations in space. Users do not need to purchase special smartphones, replace SIM cards, or install additional equipment. The transition from a standard mobile network to the satellite network occurs fully automatically.

For now, the service's capabilities are somewhat limited. In the first phase of testing, users will be able to use the following services:

  • Exchanging SMS and MMS messages;
  • Messaging via apps like WhatsApp;
  • Using Google Maps and other internet applications.

Currently, only data transmission is available

It is worth noting that the technology does not yet support traditional voice calls, including emergency calls. Therefore, residents in remote areas will still need to rely on terrestrial coverage or special satellite phones for voice communication. However, SpaceX is working on overcoming these limitations in the future.

This technology is also of great importance for countries with many mountainous and desert regions. Expected to be implemented on a global scale in the future, this system could put an end to internet and communication outages even in the most remote villages. For now, the global community is closely watching the results of the tests in Italy.

SpaceXStarlinkSmartphoneTechnologyItaly
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Patreon intensifies fight against AI bots: No more asking for permissionPatreon intensifies fight against AI bots: No more asking for permissionToday, 20:24Amazon system error: AWS users charged billions of dollars in debtAmazon system error: AWS users charged billions of dollars in debtToday, 20:22The most durable battery for Tesla electric vehicles has been identifiedThe most durable battery for Tesla electric vehicles has been identifiedToday, 20:21reMarkable Paper Pure Introduced: A New Tablet Free From DistractionsreMarkable Paper Pure Introduced: A New Tablet Free From DistractionsToday, 19:59A New Era in the Startup World: Secrets to Raising Investment Without a ProductA New Era in the Startup World: Secrets to Raising Investment Without a ProductToday, 19:58itel introduces compact Zeno power bank capable of charging laptopsitel introduces compact Zeno power bank capable of charging laptopsToday, 19:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures