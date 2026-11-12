Where do the gigabytes on the internet come from? What vast network is hidden behind traffic?
You buy 10, 20, or 50 gigabytes of internet for your phone. But where is this data actually stored? How do they travel across oceans, countries, and thousands of kilometers to reach your smartphone in just a few seconds? Most interestingly, even though the internet seems to be floating in the air, the vast majority of it moves through massive cables laid across the globe.
Every day, millions of people watch videos on YouTube, exchange messages on Telegram, and view photos and clips on Instagram. For this, gigabytes are purchased from mobile operators or internet service providers. However, many do not think deeply about what exactly they are buying when they talk about internet traffic, where this data comes from, and how it reaches their phone.
In reality, the gigabytes you pay for are not some physical product. They are a unit of measurement for the volume of digital data transmitted over a network. Delivering them requires data centers, thousands of kilometers of fiber-optic cables, telecommunications equipment, mobile towers, and a massive amount of electricity.
Let’s understand where internet traffic comes from and how it reaches our smartphones through simple examples.
1. The starting point of the internet: massive servers and data centers
The videos we watch, the articles we read, our photos, and other digital data on the internet are stored on special computers called servers. Such servers operate in large buildings housing thousands of devices, known as data centers.
For example, you opened a video on YouTube. Your smartphone sends a request to the server storing that video. The server then transmits the necessary data to your device over the network.
However, this process does not always happen from a single server where the original copy of the video is located. Large platforms use special servers and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) in various countries to deliver data to users faster. For this reason, even if the video you are watching is stored on another continent, a copy of it might be on a server closer to you.
Therefore, internet traffic is the volume of digital data being transmitted from a server to your device.
2. How does data cross the oceans?
When it comes to the internet, many think that data is transmitted only through the air. In reality, the main international communication routes of the global internet are organized through fiber-optic cables.
These cables are laid along the ocean and sea floors, as well as along special routes on land. They connect continents, countries, and large telecommunications networks to each other.
Inside fiber-optic cables, data is transmitted not as electrical signals, but in the form of light pulses. Using special lasers and optical equipment, digital data is converted into light signals and travels through the fiber.
Because of this, data can travel very long distances in a short time. Of course, although their travel speed is close to the speed of light, light inside a cable travels slower than in a vacuum.
3. How does the internet reach Uzbekistan?
Data arriving from international networks is transmitted to internal networks via the country's telecommunications infrastructure. This process involves backbone fiber-optic cables, major providers, data exchange centers, and other network equipment.
Uzbekistan also has a telecommunications infrastructure to receive, process, and distribute internet traffic throughout the republic. Large operators like "Uzbektelecom" are important participants in this system.
After that, the data is delivered to cities, districts, and residential areas through the networks of local internet service providers and mobile operators.
4. How does the internet reach your smartphone?
Once the data reaches a city or district, the stage of transmitting it to your specific device begins. This process varies depending on how you are using the internet.
Via mobile internet:
Ucell, Beeline, Mobiuz, Uzmobile, and other mobile operators deliver internet data to base stations through their networks. The antenna towers installed on streets or buildings are part of these stations.
Your smartphone establishes a connection with the base station via radio waves. As a result, data reaches the station via cable, and from there, it reaches your phone via wireless communication.
Via Wi-Fi:
The internet in your home is connected to a router via a cable. The router then distributes the internet data to your phone, computer, TV, and other devices using Wi-Fi radio waves.
That is why even when you are using the internet via Wi-Fi, the data must come from somewhere. It is only in the final stage that it is delivered to your device wirelessly.
5. Why do gigabytes run out quickly when you watch videos on YouTube?
Data on the internet is transmitted over the network divided into small parts called packets. Your device sends a request to the server, and the server returns the necessary data as a response.
For example, when you open a site, the browser requests text, images, videos, and other elements from the server. Each of them constitutes a certain amount of data.
Internet traffic is usually measured in megabytes and gigabytes:
1 kilobyte (KB) — a small amount of data;
1 megabyte (MB) — approximately thousands of kilobytes of data;
1 gigabyte (GB) — approximately 1,000 megabytes.
In the precise calculation system, 1 gigabyte is also considered equal to 1,024 megabytes.
Traffic consumption depends on the service you are using. A simple text message requires very little data. Sending a photo increases the volume. Watching a video can increase consumption several times over.
For example, the traffic consumed while watching an hour of video depends on its quality. Low-quality video consumes less, while high-definition HD or 4K video consumes significantly more gigabytes. Therefore, it is difficult to answer the question "how much internet will I use if I watch an hour of video?" with a single number.
6. It's not just watching videos; other activities also consume traffic
Many believe that gigabytes only run out when watching videos. In reality, multiple processes can run simultaneously on internet-connected devices.
For example:
Photos, videos, and voice messages in Telegram and other messengers;
Automatically playing clips on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook;
Uploading files to cloud storage like Google Photos and other services;
Automatic updates of phone applications;
Operating system updates;
Online games and video calls.
Especially automatic updates and file uploads to cloud storage can consume internet data without the user even noticing.
Therefore, if your gigabytes are running out quickly, it is useful to check which application is using how much traffic in your phone settings.
7. Why do we pay for the internet?
One of the most interesting questions is: if the internet is distributed via radio waves, why do we have to pay for it?
Because the wireless part of the internet is only the final stage of a vast infrastructure. Behind it lie enormous costs.
Laying fiber-optic cables on the ocean floor, building backbone networks on land, housing servers, cooling them, providing electricity, installing base stations, and constantly maintaining equipment require huge investments.
In addition, mobile operators also incur costs for using radio frequencies, increasing network capacity, and providing uninterrupted service to subscribers.
The gigabytes you buy are part of the service of delivering data to your device through this very infrastructure.
Conclusion: the gigabyte you are buying is not just a simple number
The internet traffic on your phone does not just appear out of thin air. Behind it is a system of servers connecting the whole world, cables on the ocean floor, backbone networks, base stations, and complex technologies.
When you open a video in a few seconds, thousands of devices and network equipment in different parts of the world are working together.
So, the next time you see that your gigabytes have decreased on your smartphone, remember what a massive digital infrastructure is working behind those numbers.
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