Where do the gigabytes on the internet come from? What vast network is hidden behind traffic?

You buy 10, 20, or 50 gigabytes of internet for your phone. But where is this data actually stored? How do they travel across oceans, countries, and thousands of kilometers to reach your smartphone in just a few seconds? Most interestingly, even though the internet seems to be floating in the air, the vast majority of it moves through massive cables laid across the globe.

Every day, millions of people watch videos on YouTube, exchange messages on Telegram, and view photos and clips on Instagram. For this, gigabytes are purchased from mobile operators or internet service providers. However, many do not think deeply about what exactly they are buying when they talk about internet traffic, where this data comes from, and how it reaches their phone.

In reality, the gigabytes you pay for are not some physical product. They are a unit of measurement for the volume of digital data transmitted over a network. Delivering them requires data centers, thousands of kilometers of fiber-optic cables, telecommunications equipment, mobile towers, and a massive amount of electricity.

Let’s understand where internet traffic comes from and how it reaches our smartphones through simple examples.

1. The starting point of the internet: massive servers and data centers

The videos we watch, the articles we read, our photos, and other digital data on the internet are stored on special computers called servers. Such servers operate in large buildings housing thousands of devices, known as data centers.

For example, you opened a video on YouTube. Your smartphone sends a request to the server storing that video. The server then transmits the necessary data to your device over the network.

However, this process does not always happen from a single server where the original copy of the video is located. Large platforms use special servers and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) in various countries to deliver data to users faster. For this reason, even if the video you are watching is stored on another continent, a copy of it might be on a server closer to you.

Therefore, internet traffic is the volume of digital data being transmitted from a server to your device.

2. How does data cross the oceans?

When it comes to the internet, many think that data is transmitted only through the air. In reality, the main international communication routes of the global internet are organized through fiber-optic cables.

These cables are laid along the ocean and sea floors, as well as along special routes on land. They connect continents, countries, and large telecommunications networks to each other.