1 TB of internet or a 'Social Package': Pochta Rossii becomes a mobile operator

Pochta Rossii has announced the launch of a pilot project for mobile services. The new virtual operator, under the Pochta Rossii Mobayl brand, has started operations in three regions: Tver and Kaliningrad oblasts, and the Sakha Republic (Yakutia). This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Connection to the new operator's services is available at 1,330 post offices in these regions. Two tariff plans are currently offered to customers. The first plan is designed for active internet users, including 1 TB of data and 500 minutes of calls. The monthly fee for this package is 300 rubles.

The second plan, called the 'Social Package', is specifically designed for pensioners and requires a valid certificate for activation. This package provides 200 minutes, 200 SMS, 3 GB of internet, and a 'Virtual Assistant' service that protects against spam and fraud. The price varies from 100 to 150 rubles per month depending on the region.

The project is implemented based on the 'Smart MVNO' model. In this setup, Pochta Rossii provides services under its own brand, while utilizing Beeline's resources for technical infrastructure and network platform.