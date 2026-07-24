OpenAI introduces new voice mode to ChatGPT desktop app

OpenAI, a leader in the world of AI, has unveiled a major update for its ChatGPT desktop app. Users can now go beyond text-based interaction, using voice commands to perform complex tasks and control AI agents. This step signifies a deeper integration of artificial intelligence into daily workflows. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports. .

The new feature relies on the GPT-Live model family introduced earlier this month. OpenAI representatives note that this voice mode is fully compatible with ChatGPT Work and Codex platforms. The system goes beyond simple conversation, possessing the ability to search for information on websites and launch various applications independently.

A special convenience has been created for macOS users: through the Appshots feature, ChatGPT can see information on the screen, including alt-text for images. This allows the user to explain what is happening on the screen or perform tasks based on open documents.

Managing complex tasks via voice

Unlike previous voice versions released for smartphones, the desktop app has much broader capabilities. While the mobile version is primarily focused on conversation, the computer app understands and executes multi-step commands. For example, a user can dictate a complex task requiring several actions, and ChatGPT will ask clarifying questions if additional information is needed.

In a demo video presented by the company, a developer asked ChatGPT to create a new thread, submit a "pull request," and identify the root cause of a software bug. The fact that all these actions were successfully completed with a single voice command indicates a significant increase in user productivity.

According to ixbt.com, this update began rolling out worldwide today. Additionally, users can access voice features in the Codex system remotely via the iOS app. This expands the ability for developers to write or analyze code on the go.

Currently, competition in the AI market is intensifying. Anthropic has also updated the voice mode for its Claude bot. Claude can now work integrated with popular services like Gmail, Calendar, Slack, Notion, and Canva using Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku models. This race between OpenAI and Anthropic is leading to the emergence of smarter and more convenient digital assistants for users.