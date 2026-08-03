Starlink to test direct smartphone communication in Malaysia

·1·Technology
Starlink to test direct smartphone communication in Malaysia

The government of Malaysia and Starlink are preparing to test Direct-to-Device technology, which connects standard smartphones directly to satellites without the need for special terminals. According to ixbt.com, this project will be an important step aimed at significantly expanding mobile coverage in remote areas of the country. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the country's Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, negotiations are currently underway between the government and Starlink representatives to organize local testing. The technology makes it possible to improve communications in areas where building traditional base stations is difficult or economically unfeasible.

Key features of the technology

Unlike traditional Starlink internet, the Direct-to-Device system does not require special user antennas. It can work directly with ordinary mobile devices that support the 4G LTE standard. This gives users the ability to connect without additional equipment.

During the tests, it will be studied how satellite communications can complement existing cellular networks in remote villages, highways, and coastal areas. The technology opens a way for operators to rapidly expand their coverage area without building new infrastructure facilities.

Phased implementation

In the initial phase of the project, users will have the opportunity to exchange text messages and use emergency communication functions. Voice calls and broadband data transmission capabilities will be introduced gradually as the technology develops further.

Malaysia's local mobile operators are also expected to participate in the commercial phase of this service. Experts note that satellite communications will serve not to replace existing terrestrial networks, but to further enhance and complement their capabilities.

Recall that in 2023, Malaysia officially approved Starlink's stationary satellite internet to increase internet speeds in remote and isolated areas. The current new initiative will be the next stage in the transition from stationary connections to the mobile communication segment in the country's use of space technologies.

StarlinkMalaysiaTechnologyMobile CommunicationsInternet
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