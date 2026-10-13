Prices of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 13
As of October 13, 2026, the prices for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been updated across various storage capacities and colors. The devices are available in eSIM+eSIM and SIM+eSIM variants.
The 256 GB Silver, Glacier, Black, and Burgundy models of the eSIM+eSIM iPhone 18 Pro are being sold for $1,579. The Burgundy version is offered at a promotional price.
The price of the 512 GB iPhone 18 Pro has dropped to $1,849, while the 1 TB version costs $2,899.
The 256 GB Black model of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is available at a promotional price of $1,699. The Silver version is offered at $1,749, Glacier at $1,729, and Burgundy at $1,789.
The Black, Silver, and Glacier versions of the 512 GB Pro Max are sold for $2,019, while the Burgundy model is priced at $2,149. The price of the 1 TB version is $2,699.
The SIM+eSIM type iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB is offered at $1,579 in Silver, and $1,589 in Glacier, Black, and Burgundy. The 512 GB version is $1,899, and the 1 TB model is $2,799.
The 256 GB Glacier and Black versions of the iPhone 18 Pro Max are sold for $1,879, Silver for $1,799, and Burgundy for $1,829. The Black model is at a promotional price.
Each of the Black, Silver, Burgundy, and Glacier versions of the 512 GB Pro Max is offered at $2,249.
The Black model of the SIM+eSIM 1 TB iPhone 18 Pro Max costs $2,699. Each of the Burgundy, Glacier, and Silver 1 TB versions is sold for $2,999.
Prices may change daily. The provided information is as of October 13, 2026.
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