New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
As of October 8, 2026, the prices for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been updated at the Malika bazaar in Tashkent. The devices are offered in eSIM+eSIM and SIM+eSIM variants, with various storage capacities and colors.
The 256 GB Silver model of the eSIM+eSIM version of the iPhone 18 Pro is sold for $1589, Glacier for $1579, Black for $1619, and Burgundy for $1639.
The price of the iPhone 18 Pro with 512 GB of storage is listed at $1899, and the 1 TB version at $2899.
The 256 GB Black model of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is offered at a promotional price of $1699. The Silver version costs $1749, Glacier $1739, and Burgundy $1789.
The Black version of the 512 GB iPhone 18 Pro Max is sold for $1999, Silver for $2099, Glacier for $2049, and Burgundy for $2149. The 1 TB model is $2699.
The SIM+eSIM version of the iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB in Silver is offered at $1579, Glacier at $1619, and Black and Burgundy colors at $1699. The 512 GB version costs $1999, and the 1 TB model is $2999.
The 256 GB Glacier model of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is sold at a promotional price of $1829, the Black version at $1819, Silver at $1829, and Burgundy at $1879.
The Black version of the 512 GB Pro Max is offered at $2179, Silver at $2199, Burgundy at $2229, and Glacier at $2249. The price of the 1 TB version is $2699.
Prices may change daily. The provided information represents the prices at the Malika bazaar as of October 8, 2026.
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