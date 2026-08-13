Manchester City's Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is at the center of transfer rumors, with a possible move to Saudi Arabia— a professional journalistic article fully aligned with Google Discover and sports media standards:

Manchester City ready to sell star signed a year ago: Reijnders close to Saudi move

Manchester City are on the verge of parting ways with Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. The experienced player could continue his career at ambitious Saudi club Al-Qadsiah.

Insiders from respected outlet The Athletic are reporting the news.

Al-Qadsiah and Premier League club in the race

According to the source, although Saudi club Al-Qadsiah are currently focused on their first competitive match of the new season, a final agreement over Reijnders' transfer is expected to be officially completed in the coming days.

At the same time, Nottingham Forest, a Premier League club, remain interested in the 28-year-old midfielder.

Why has his future become uncertain?

It is reported that after Elliot Anderson joined Manchester City from Nottingham Forest, Reijnders' place in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup and his future at the club came under serious doubt.

The Cityzens signed the Netherlands international just one year ago. Nevertheless, he produced a highly productive and consistent campaign for Manchester City last season:

Appearances: 47 matches in all competitions;

Goals: 7;

Assists: 8.

Competition in Manchester and an attractive financial offer from Saudi Arabia could encourage Reijnders to open a new chapter in his career.

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