Bodies of Uzbek citizens killed in the drone attack in Nizhnekamsk brought back to their homeland

The bodies of 8 Uzbek citizens killed in a drone attack that took place on 10 August in the city of Nizhnekamsk in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan were brought back to Uzbekistan on 12 August on a special flight operated by the Uzbek Air Force. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the report, the deceased citizens had been working at one of the construction companies in Nizhnekamsk. The attack also injured 39 people.

Several more Uzbek citizens sustained injuries of varying severity in the attack. They were taken to medical facilities, where they are receiving the necessary assistance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, in cooperation with the Russian side, has taken under control matters related to assisting the injured citizens and bringing the bodies of those killed back to Uzbekistan.

Relevant work related to the incident is currently ongoing.