Yandex Market Introduces Click-Based Delivery and Pay Later for Clothing

Yandex Market The Yandex Market team has launched a new service that makes online shopping more convenient for customers. According to IXBT.com, customers can now order clothing, footwear, and accessories through the “click-based” delivery service and pay for them later. Ixbt.com reports .

This new system primarily allows customers to order several sizes or models for home delivery and compare them at their convenience. Customers have 24 hours to inspect and try on the delivered order.

Customers can immediately return unsuitable items to the courier or hand them over at a pickup point without completing a separate return procedure. Payment is made only for the products they keep.

How to use the service

This convenient option applies to products available for purchase through the Split service. It allows customers to pay for their purchase in several installments.

When placing an order, select the “Po kliku” delivery method and choose the option to pay after receiving the order. Once the order arrives at a Yandex Lavka dark store, the “Deliver now” button will appear in the “Orders” section of the app.

Users can then independently choose the delivery time that is most convenient for them. The pay-later service is currently operating successfully in 26 regions of Russia.

Company representatives say they plan to expand the service’s coverage and add more regions in the future.