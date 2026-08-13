Historic reunion: Barthez and Zidane join forces again with the France national team!

A professional journalistic article fully aligned with Google Discover and international sports media standards on Zinedine Zidane’s new coaching staff with the France national team and the appointment of legendary goalkeeper Fabien Barthez:

Together again after 20 years: Fabien Barthez joins Zinedine Zidane’s France coaching staff!

The French Football Federation (FFF) has officially announced the updated coaching staff of the national team. According to the announcement, legendary and iconic French goalkeeper Fabien Barthez has returned to the national team and been appointed goalkeeper coach.

With this decision, Zinedine Zidane and Fabien Barthez have reunited under the banner of the same team exactly 20 years later.

The champions of 1998 and 2000

During their playing careers, Zidane and Barthez reached the highest peaks of world and European football with the France national team at the turn of the century:

1998 World Cup: They lifted the World Cup trophy on home soil.

Euro 2000: Two years later, they became European champions.

2006 World Cup: Both legends reached the 2006 World Cup final, where they dramatically lost to Italy in a penalty shootout before ending their international careers.

Zidane’s full coaching staff and first official test

In addition to legendary goalkeeper Barthez, Zidane’s coaching staff includes his Real Madrid loyal companion David Bettonias assistant manager, along with Hamidou Msaidie, Grégory Dupont, Stéphane Plancque and other experienced specialists.

On July 28, the French Football Federation officially announced Zinedine Zidane as the national team’s new head coach. The 54-year-old, who replaced Didier Deschamps, has signed a four-year contract running until the 2030 World Cup .

The first official match for Les Bleus under Zidane and Barthez will take place on September 25 away against Türkiye in the UEFA Nations League.

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