Major Propiska Update in Uzbekistan: New Procedure to Be Introduced

Professional journalistic article fully compliant with Google Discover and national publication standards, based on the next historic reforms to the propiska and residence registration system in Uzbekistan and the new draft law adopted by the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis:

Major relief in the propiska system: residence registration is being simplified in Uzbekistan

An important draft law aimed at eliminating existing administrative barriers and restrictions in the system for registering citizens at their place of residence or stay (propiska) in Uzbekistan was adopted at its first reading during a meeting of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

According to the lower house’s press service, the document will finally resolve a number of systemic problems faced by the population when accessing social services and dealing with housing matters.

Area requirement to be abolished: registering relatives will become easier

One of the most important and anticipated changes in the new draft law is the abolition of restrictions related to the social standard for residential floor area.

For close relatives: Spouses, parents and children, grandparents, grandchildren, and brothers and sisters will officially be allowed to register at one another’s homes even if the residential area is smaller than the established social standard.

For students: The restrictions and requirements concerning the social standard for residential area will also not apply to students residing in dormitories of higher education institutions (HEIs).

A solution to problems involving social services and subsidized housing

Until now, some citizens who purchased housing through mortgage loans or state subsidies have faced administrative difficulties when officially registering the property. As a result, this was creating obstacles to accessing essential daily services such as:

Enrolling children in kindergartens and schools;

Being assigned to local clinics;

Receiving pensions and social benefits.

The new draft law is aimed at completely eliminating this social bureaucracy.

Restricted housing and legal guarantees

The draft law also introduces a new procedure for residential properties subject to a restriction or seizure imposed by a court, bank, or the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement (MIB).

Under the new procedure, registering the homeowner and their close relatives at such properties will not require additional consent from the pledgee (bank or organization) or authorized bodies. The main and only condition is the prior written consent of the citizen being registered. However, if an official appeal is submitted by the pledgee or the body that imposed the restriction, the registration may subsequently be cancelled.

The full adoption of this draft law will help ensure citizens’ constitutional rights and further strengthen guarantees of freedom of movement.

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