Case of Uzbek Woman Wrapped in Stretch Film Closed: Killer Sentenced to Life

Metin Kapusuz, a Turkish lover who killed 63-year-old Uzbek woman Dinara Alya Urqosimova and wrapped her in stretch film, has been sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment. This was reported by Turkish mass media.

It is reported that the horrific crime occurred on June 21, 2025, in the Esenler neighborhood of Çanakkale province. Relatives, who had not heard from the deceased for three days, contacted the police.

When law enforcement officers arrived at her residence, the door was opened by 48-year-old Metin Kapusuz, the deceased's boyfriend. During the search, the lifeless body of Dinara Alya Urqosimova was found in a massage room locked by the suspect. He was subsequently arrested at the scene.

According to the investigation, the defendant was charged under the article for 'intentional killing of a woman.' During the court hearing on June 12, 2026, Metin Kapusuz denied his guilt.

In his defense, he stated: 'I did not kill her. I only wrapped her after she died and deleted the information from my phone.'

However, after reviewing the case materials and evidence, the court concluded that his guilt was fully proven and, without applying any mitigating circumstances, sentenced him to aggravated life imprisonment.