Record Set for Largest Flag Mounted on a Car in Dubai

·28·World
Record Set for Largest Flag Mounted on a Car in Dubai

Another unusual record has been set in Dubai, UAE. This time, the Guinness World Records was entered with the largest flag ever mounted on a car.

It was reported that a giant UAE flag with an area of 430 square meters was installed on a specially prepared vehicle. This flag was recognized as the largest in the world among flags placed on cars in terms of size.

This project was implemented not only to set a record but also to demonstrate respect for the national flag and national unity. During the event, spectators and guests watched this giant flag with great interest.

Experts note that through such records, the UAE once again demonstrates its innovative approach and capacity to implement large-scale projects.

This record further strengthens Dubai's reputation as a center for unusual and noteworthy projects.

DubaiUnited Arab EmiratesGuinness World Records
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