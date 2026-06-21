Ball Strike Turns into Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Footballer Dies

·86·World
Ball Strike Turns into Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Footballer Dies

The tragic incident occurred during an amateur football match in Argentina.

During the game, the ball struck the teenager's chest with great force. He immediately screamed and collapsed onto the field. Although he stood up a few seconds later, he soon fell back onto the turf, after which symptoms of convulsions were observed.

Doctors arrived at the scene immediately and rushed the young footballer to the hospital. Unfortunately, his heart stopped during transport. Despite resuscitation efforts, doctors were unable to save the teenager's life.

Experts suggest that the cause may have been "commotio cordis"—a rare but extremely dangerous medical condition. In this case, a powerful blow to the left side of the chest disrupts the heart rhythm, leading to sudden death.

Argentina
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