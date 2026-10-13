Turkish man claims he suffered 30 million lira in losses from his Uzbek wife

·0·World
Turkish man claims he suffered 30 million lira in losses from his Uzbek wife

Turkish citizen Mehmet Yilmaz claimed that his Uzbek wife deceived him and caused financial damages exceeding 30 million Turkish liras. The man filed a complaint against the woman, demanding her arrest and the return of his property.

According to Turkey's Habertürk publication, Mehmet Yilmaz married an Uzbek woman he met in Istanbul. He alleges that the woman persuaded him to buy various residential properties in Uzbekistan, resulting in him losing a large amount of money.

The man stated that the damage caused exceeds 30 million Turkish liras. He is asking for the return of his property and the arrest of the woman. He also claimed that other people have fallen victim to the woman as well.

However, there is currently no information indicating that the man's accusations have been confirmed by a court or law enforcement agencies. Therefore, the statements regarding this situation should be treated as allegations for now.

Mehmet YilmazUzbek womanHabertürk30 million Turkish liras
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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