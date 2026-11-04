Young eagle from Kazakhstan travels 1,400 kilometers to reach Kashkadarya

·10·World
Young eagle from Kazakhstan travels 1,400 kilometers to reach Kashkadarya

A steppe eagle, only a few months old and born in Kazakhstan, has covered nearly 1,400 kilometers to reach the Kashkadarya region of Uzbekistan. Experts are tracking the bird's long journey via a GPS tracker.

The eagle, named Tongish, is making its first independent journey toward warmer lands. Its flight path is being monitored by staff at the Altyn-Emel National Park in Kazakhstan.

According to the national park, Tongish was still a white, fluffy chick sitting in its nest during the summer. On July 20, experts fitted it with a solar-powered GPS tracker, making it possible to remotely monitor every movement of the young eagle.

Young eagle from Kazakhstan travels 1,400 kilometers to reach Kashkadarya

According to data released on November 2, Tongish left Kazakhstan and entered Uzbekistan via Kyrgyzstan. It first flew to Samarkand, and was later recorded near the city of Karshi in the Kashkadarya region.

Thus, the few-month-old eagle has crossed the territory of three countries, covering a distance of approximately 1,400 kilometers.

Experts note that the steppe eagle is one of the rare birds included in the Red Book. The data collected via the GPS tracker is of great importance for studying their migration routes, identifying dangerous areas, and strengthening measures to protect the birds.

Monitoring of Tongish's journey will continue until it reaches its wintering destination.

TongishSteppe eagleAltyn-Emel National ParkGPS tracker
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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