Meryem Uzerli surprises neighbor watching "Magnificent Century" (video)

Meryem Uzerli, who played the role of Hürrem Sultan in the TV series "Magnificent Century", made an unexpected surprise to a person watching the series in the neighboring room at the hotel. Habertürk reported this.

It turned out that while the actress was staying at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul, she noticed familiar voices coming from the adjacent room. From the sounds, she realized her neighbor was watching "Magnificent Century", the series in which she played the lead role.

Uzerli recorded this situation with her phone camera and shared on her social media page that her neighbor was watching the series. After that, thinking for a moment, she decided to knock on her neighbor's door.

When the door opened, Uzerli introduced herself, saying she noticed they were watching "Magnificent Century". The guest, seeing the actress who played Hürrem Sultan from the series standing right in front of them, could not hide their astonishment.

Uzerli's video sparked widespread interest on social networks. The actress achieved international fame through her role as Hürrem Sultan in the TV series "Magnificent Century", which aired between 2011–2014.