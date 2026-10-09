Brazilian garbage collector famous for dancing to Turkish songs falls into critical condition

·94·World
Brazilian garbage collector famous for dancing to Turkish songs falls into critical condition

38-year-old Brazilian Luis Fernando Sanchez became famous on social media through videos showing him collecting garbage while dancing to Turkish songs. He has gained many fans, especially in Turkey, and is known for his videos dancing to songs by Tarkan, Mustafa Sandal, and Mahsun Kırmızıgül. This was also reported by Turkey's Habertürk publication.

According to circulating information, Sanchez recently felt weakness in his arms and legs after being injured during work. An MRI scan reportedly revealed a herniated disc in the C4–C5 region of his cervical spine. However, the exact cause of his condition is still being investigated.

Initial reports state that Sanchez may not be able to work for about six months. He has asked his subscribers for support through advertising orders to earn an income during his treatment.

His biggest wish is to recover his health and return to his usual job and the dances familiar to his fans.

Luis Fernando SanchezMustafa SandalHabertürkC4-C5 herniated disc
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Charos
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