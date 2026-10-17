Second tanker carrying 2 million barrels of oil hits a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz

·52·World
Second tanker carrying 2 million barrels of oil hits a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz, considered the world's main oil artery, is taking a critically dangerous turn. On the morning of Saturday, October 17, another supertanker that attempted to sail through the strait without coordination with Tehran and with its transponder turned off hit a sea mine and exploded.

According to official information provided by the press service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the large vessel was carrying over 2 million barrels of oil.

Second emergency in twenty-four hours

The sequence of explosions at sea has dealt a severe blow to the global oil tanker fleet:

  • Details of the second incident: Following the explosion on the morning of October 17, the tanker sustained damage; information regarding casualties and the ship's country of origin has not been disclosed yet;

  • First fire at night: Just a few hours earlier, on the night of October 17, an explosion and massive fire were recorded on another supertanker carrying a similar volume — nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil — in the Strait of Hormuz;

  • Transponders turned off: It is reported that both vessels attempted to cross the dangerous zone without official permission and with their satellite tracking systems disabled.

Prohibited zone in the strait and geopolitical conflict

These incidents are a direct result of the protracted military-political tensions in the region:

  • Tehran's strict demand: In September, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran officially announced the introduction of a special restricted navigation zone in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, mandating that all commercial vessels pass through the area only with Tehran's prior coordination;

  • Clashes with the US and Israel: Strikes launched by the US and Israel against targets inside Iran on February 28 of this year, along with Tehran's retaliatory attacks, created a new flashpoint of war in the region. Although a memorandum to cease military operations was signed in June, the parties subsequently exchanged strikes once again, and the conflict remains unresolved.

Considering that a significant portion of global oil exports passes through the Strait of Hormuz, the disabling of two major vessels within a single day could lead to a sharp surge in black gold prices on world exchanges.

Strait of HormuzTehranIslamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)Oil explosion
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

World oil under threat: Iran states the sole condition for opening the Strait of HormuzWorld oil under threat: Iran states the sole condition for opening the Strait of Hormuz16 October 19:12Ship sinks in Hormuz: Images of thousands of iPhones and perfumes floating in the water have spreadShip sinks in Hormuz: Images of thousands of iPhones and perfumes floating in the water have spread15 October 23:01Iran strikes oil tanker near Qatar's coastIran strikes oil tanker near Qatar's coast8 October 13:22Decisive hours in the Middle East: Iran and the US may reach a truce through QatarDecisive hours in the Middle East: Iran and the US may reach a truce through Qatar29 September 09:40Tension in Hormuz: Iran stops 19 ships in two days (video)Tension in Hormuz: Iran stops 19 ships in two days (video)28 September 11:36Abbas Araghchi Announces Conditions for Breaking the Deadlock with the US over the Strait of HormuzAbbas Araghchi Announces Conditions for Breaking the Deadlock with the US over the Strait of Hormuz27 September 22:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure