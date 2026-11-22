What are the 7 demands Iran is asking the US to fulfill to open the Strait of Hormuz?
International shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could resume, but this depends on Washington accepting Tehran's demands and acknowledging past mistakes. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that opening the strategic waterway is not difficult, provided the US meets Iran's conditions based on international law. Tehran is also discussing the creation of new security mechanisms in the Persian Gulf alongside negotiations.
Iran has once again stated its position on resolving the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. According to comments made by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visit to Oman, restoring international shipping depends on Washington meeting Iran's demands, complying with obligations arising from international law, and acknowledging past mistakes.
According to Tehran's position, no complex technical solutions are required to open the strait. The main issue is the US making a political decision and being prepared to reach an agreement with Iran.
Araghchi: "Restoring shipping in the strait is not difficult"
Abbas Araghchi announced this during his visit to Oman. He emphasized that to resume traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the US must accept the conditions put forward by the Iranian side and fulfill the obligations it has undertaken.
"Restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is not a difficult task. It is enough for the US to accept Iran's conditions based on international law. A way out of the current situation is possible only if the US acknowledges its mistakes and fulfills the obligations it previously undertook," Araghchi wrote on his Telegram channel.
In the minister's statement, a change in Washington's position is indicated as one of the main conditions for resolving the situation in the strait.
Iran and Oman discussed security in the Persian Gulf
According to Araghchi, during the consultations in Muscat, Iran and Oman also discussed the issue of creating new mechanisms to ensure security in the Persian Gulf.
The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that the role of local states in ensuring regional stability must be strengthened. In his view, countries in the region should rely on their own capabilities and cooperation rather than depending on foreign military forces to ensure security.
Araghchi stated that dialogue in this direction has begun and supported the independent approach of states in regional security matters.
What are Tehran's 7 demands for opening the Strait of Hormuz?
Previously, Abbas Araghchi had stated that Iran is ready to hold negotiations with the US at the expert level and open the Strait of Hormuz based on a two-day plan. For this, Washington must fulfill seven main demands put forward by Tehran.
According to media reports, these demands, which were previously presented to the US in secret, include the following:
1
Ceasefire on all fronts
It is demanded that the US and Israel stop their military operations not only against Iran but also against its allies in the region, particularly in Lebanon.
2
Lifting the naval blockade
A complete end to the blockade being carried out by the US Navy against Iranian ports and the withdrawal of American warships from the conflict zone.
3
Lifting sanctions
Lifting Washington's restrictions on Iran, including measures that hinder the export of Iranian oil to the global market.
4
Return of frozen assets
Restoring access to Iranian state funds blocked abroad. Their amount is estimated at at least 12 billion dollars.
5
Payment of compensation for damages
Providing full compensation for damages caused to Iran as a result of military actions in 2025 and 2026.
6
Providing security guarantees
Guarantees from the US and its allies against carrying out new attacks and provocations against Iran.
7
Recognition of a new order for control over the strait
Consolidating a new legal regime based on Iranian control for regulating shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
These seven demands are based on information disseminated by the media, and there is no information that they have been accepted by the US or turned into an official agreement.
Why is the situation around the Strait of Hormuz important for the whole world?
The Strait of Hormuz is considered one of the most important strategic routes in global energy and international maritime trade. This waterway is of particular importance for transporting oil and other energy resources from the Persian Gulf to global markets.
For this reason, any restriction, military tension, or stoppage of shipping in the strait can affect oil prices, transport costs, insurance rates, and international trade chains.
Iran's readiness for negotiations with the US and its restatement of conditions for opening the Strait of Hormuz show that there is a possibility of seeking a diplomatic solution in the region. However, Tehran's demands are very comprehensive, covering not only maritime traffic but also sanctions, military security, financial assets, and regional political relations.
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