International shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could resume, but this depends on Washington accepting Tehran's demands and acknowledging past mistakes. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that opening the strategic waterway is not difficult, provided the US meets Iran's conditions based on international law. Tehran is also discussing the creation of new security mechanisms in the Persian Gulf alongside negotiations.

Iran has once again stated its position on resolving the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. According to comments made by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visit to Oman, restoring international shipping depends on Washington meeting Iran's demands, complying with obligations arising from international law, and acknowledging past mistakes.

According to Tehran's position, no complex technical solutions are required to open the strait. The main issue is the US making a political decision and being prepared to reach an agreement with Iran.

Araghchi: "Restoring shipping in the strait is not difficult"

Abbas Araghchi announced this during his visit to Oman. He emphasized that to resume traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the US must accept the conditions put forward by the Iranian side and fulfill the obligations it has undertaken.

"Restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is not a difficult task. It is enough for the US to accept Iran's conditions based on international law. A way out of the current situation is possible only if the US acknowledges its mistakes and fulfills the obligations it previously undertook," Araghchi wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the minister's statement, a change in Washington's position is indicated as one of the main conditions for resolving the situation in the strait.