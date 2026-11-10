The long-standing efforts of European leaders to keep Russia in international isolation have faced a serious obstacle in the face of the White House's pragmatic policy aimed at a fundamental revision of the global security system. The Telegraph, one of Britain's leading publications, citing diplomatic circles in Brussels and London, reports that US President Donald Trump is preparing to conclude a large-scale "double deal" with RF President Vladimir Putin, completely bypassing the opinions of Kyiv and the European Union. Ukraine and the Strait of Hormuz: Trump's major geopolitical trade According to reports, the plan being prepared by Washington envisions solving two major global problems simultaneously: ending the conflict in Ukraine and fully opening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is of strategic importance for oil transportation. Speaking from the Oval Office, Donald Trump openly admitted that the parameters of this future deal would encompass the entire European security architecture.

This statement has caused a real political shockwave in European capitals. Currently, European Union leaders are urgently trying to find a single authorized negotiator to attend a closed round of talks to be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. Area of the deal Washington's plan (Trump) EU and London's concerns Moscow's firm position Ukraine issue Rapid freezing of the situation on the front line and ending the conflict Kyiv and the EU's opinions being ignored, loss of agency Condition of recognizing new realities on the ground Strait of Hormuz Lifting the naval blockade and lowering energy prices Global trade routes falling under the control of third countries Full protection of strategic interests European security A new balance through transactional geopolitical trade Continental security being decided by Washington and Moscow Unconditional achievement of sovereign security guarantees Negotiation venue Closed and narrow-circle meetings in Abu Dhabi Europe being left outside the negotiating table Accepting only dialogue that yields practical results "Behind the concerns of British and European publications about a 'conspiracy behind Europe's back' lies the fear of the Western political elite of losing its influence as an independent decision-making entity. Washington is now moving to a classic geopolitical transactional format." Back to reality: How feasible is the deal? Despite the sensational statements reported by The Telegraph, analysts are viewing the US's ability to "redraw the continent's map in a few moves" with serious skepticism. American diplomacy has historically tended to exaggerate the potential for business-style transactional deals.