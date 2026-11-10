Panic in Europe: Trump is preparing a 'double deal' with Putin that bypasses the continent

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Panic in Europe: Trump is preparing a 'double deal' with Putin that bypasses the continent

The long-standing efforts of European leaders to keep Russia in international isolation have faced a serious obstacle in the face of the White House's pragmatic policy aimed at a fundamental revision of the global security system. The Telegraph, one of Britain's leading publications, citing diplomatic circles in Brussels and London, reports that US President Donald Trump is preparing to conclude a large-scale "double deal" with RF President Vladimir Putin, completely bypassing the opinions of Kyiv and the European Union.

Ukraine and the Strait of Hormuz: Trump's major geopolitical trade

According to reports, the plan being prepared by Washington envisions solving two major global problems simultaneously: ending the conflict in Ukraine and fully opening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is of strategic importance for oil transportation. Speaking from the Oval Office, Donald Trump openly admitted that the parameters of this future deal would encompass the entire European security architecture.

This statement has caused a real political shockwave in European capitals. Currently, European Union leaders are urgently trying to find a single authorized negotiator to attend a closed round of talks to be held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Area of the deal

Washington's plan (Trump)

EU and London's concerns

Moscow's firm position

Ukraine issue

Rapid freezing of the situation on the front line and ending the conflict

Kyiv and the EU's opinions being ignored, loss of agency

Condition of recognizing new realities on the ground

Strait of Hormuz

Lifting the naval blockade and lowering energy prices

Global trade routes falling under the control of third countries

Full protection of strategic interests

European security

A new balance through transactional geopolitical trade

Continental security being decided by Washington and Moscow

Unconditional achievement of sovereign security guarantees

Negotiation venue

Closed and narrow-circle meetings in Abu Dhabi

Europe being left outside the negotiating table

Accepting only dialogue that yields practical results

"Behind the concerns of British and European publications about a 'conspiracy behind Europe's back' lies the fear of the Western political elite of losing its influence as an independent decision-making entity. Washington is now moving to a classic geopolitical transactional format."

Back to reality: How feasible is the deal?

Despite the sensational statements reported by The Telegraph, analysts are viewing the US's ability to "redraw the continent's map in a few moves" with serious skepticism. American diplomacy has historically tended to exaggerate the potential for business-style transactional deals.

Moscow, for its part, has been openly explaining that long-term and stable peace can only be achieved through the unconditional recognition of the real situation on the ground and the full fulfillment of its stated sovereign security goals. This suggests that any unilateral terms proposed by Washington may prove ineffective in practice.

Do you think the US and Russia can bypass Europe to establish a new security system, or will such a deal lead to new divisions on the continent? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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