During the conversation, Donald Trump called Xi Jinping his friend, emphasizing that they have a "special relationship" and that the parties have been able to bring bilateral relations to a "fair" state.

"The US and China share common interests in ensuring the supply of energy resources through the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Our positions on both issues are firm and resolute," said Donald Trump.

The US leader specifically noted that Washington and Beijing's positions on regional security are aligned:

US President Donald Trump has asked the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping , to assist in opening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz . According to the Reuters agency, this issue was discussed during a face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two countries held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

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In the economic part of the negotiations, the US President expressed his intention to ask Beijing to take additional measures to purchase products from American farmers. He added that China has "insatiable needs" and that the United States is ready to meet this demand. Furthermore, the leaders also reviewed the conflict in Ukraine — according to Trump, Beijing, like Washington, is interested in ending the war as soon as possible.

Focus of negotiations Key statements and details Middle East and energy Common position on opening the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons Trade and economy Proposal for China to increase purchases of US agricultural products Ukraine conflict Confirmation of Beijing and Washington's interest in a speedy resolution of the conflict Trilateral summit Putin, Trump and Xi Jinping discuss nuclear arms control, Iran, DPRK and Ukraine

Dialogue leading to the first trilateral summit in history

It is noted that the start of the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping was slightly delayed. This was due to the US President's conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which lasted longer than planned (this was their first face-to-face meeting since their summit in Alaska in August 2025, where the situation in Ukraine was also discussed).

As soon as the bilateral negotiations concluded, Vladimir Putin joined Trump and Xi Jinping, thus beginning the first trilateral meeting in history between the leaders of the US, China, and Russia. The main topics of this format were defined as nuclear arms control, Iran, the situation around the DPRK, and the Ukraine conflict.

In your opinion, can the cooperation between the US and China regarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz and energy supply stabilize the global oil market and the situation in the Middle East? Leave your opinion in the comments!