Araghchi noted that Tehran is waiting for two main steps from the US:

Responding to US President Donald Trump's statement that Washington does not need a deal with Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Iranian side has not yet received any response from America.

The door remains open for potential negotiations between Iran and the US regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has expressed its readiness to discuss practical mechanisms, procedures, and timelines for fulfilling the conditions with Washington. However, the Iranian side insists that this process cannot begin without a clear political stance from the US and measures aimed at restoring trust.

Iran is prepared to hold expert-level negotiations with the US regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and is even willing to shorten the implementation timelines for the agreement. However, Tehran is demanding that Washington openly express its readiness for a deal and take measures to build trust. In a statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that seven conditions must be met to open the strait.

Read also · 8 August Agreement on the Strait of Hormuz Near: What Conditions Is Iran Setting?

Washington must clearly and openly express its desire to reach an agreement with Iran;

It must take comprehensive measures to strengthen trust.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that if these requirements are met, representatives of the two countries are ready to discuss the proposal for opening the Strait of Hormuz and the mechanisms for its implementation.

"If they fulfill these two conditions, we are ready to discuss this project and the ways to implement it with the American side. Our demand is clear: our seven conditions put forward for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz must be met. Of course, if the Americans have their own proposals and views on the methods of implementing these conditions, we are ready for dialogue," Araghchi said in an interview with an Iranian publication.

Iran agrees to shorten the timeline for fulfilling the 7 conditions

Tehran is not ruling out the possibility of reaching an agreement on specific timelines or technical mechanisms for fulfilling the conditions during negotiations.

According to Araghchi, Iran and the US could discuss how to formalize the conditions, the procedure for their implementation, and how to reach an agreement that satisfies both sides.

The minister emphasized that changing the timelines is not a matter of principle for Iran. He said that if the US proposes to shorten the process of fulfilling the conditions from two days to one, or even to two hours, Tehran is ready to discuss such an option.

"For example, if they want to change the deadline (the time set for fulfilling Iran's conditions) from two days to one, or even to two hours, that is not a problem for us. The important thing is that our requirements are met. If they are met, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened," the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

When might the Strait of Hormuz be opened?

Araghchi indicated that Iran is also ready to hold negotiations at the expert level. In this process, the content of the conditions, the methods of their implementation, and the formal structure of the agreement could be discussed.

According to the two-day proposal mentioned by the minister, after the US fulfills Iran's requirements, Tehran is ready to open the waterway for shipping on the second day. It is also envisioned that negotiations between the two countries would begin on that same day.

Iran's demands also include the lifting of recent restrictive measures imposed on the country by the US.

For now, these are the conditions and proposals of the Tehran side, and there has been no information that the US has agreed to them or that a practical agreement on opening the Strait of Hormuz has been reached.

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz is of strategic importance not only for Iran-US relations but also for international trade, the energy market, and oil shipping routes. Therefore, Tehran's statement regarding its readiness for negotiations is considered significant in terms of the future development of the geopolitical situation in the region.