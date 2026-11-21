Reports have emerged regarding a series of incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway of strategic importance for global oil trade, involving the damage, explosion, and burning of tankers throughout October and November. Some reports claim that four ships struck sea mines in a single day, while others mention a supertanker carrying over two million barrels of oil.

Reports of an escalating situation around the Strait of Hormuz are increasing. According to the provided information, from the second half of October to November 2026, several oil tankers encountered sea mines in this strategic waterway, with some experiencing powerful explosions and fires.

The frequency of these incidents could raise serious concerns not only for the security of the Persian Gulf but also for the international energy market. However, current reports do not provide fully confirmed details regarding the cause of all explosions, the origin of the mines, or an accurate list of the damaged vessels.

Several tankers reportedly damaged in November

The most recent incidents in the provided information are linked to November 17–18.

On November 18, it was reported that four tankers struck sea mines in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz in a single day, resulting in fires and significant damage to the ships.

A day earlier, on November 17, it was reported that the Iranian Navy announced that three more tankers had struck mines and exploded near the strait. The report specifically noted that one of the ships was carrying over two million barrels of oil.