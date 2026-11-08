Oil tanker explodes in the Strait of Hormuz: UAE National Guard rescues 22 people from fire

A series of serious emergency incidents occurred overnight on Sunday in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, which are considered among the main trade and maritime routes in the Middle East.

According to the Reuters agency, citing official UAE authorities, the United Arab Emirates National Guard managed to bring 22 crew members from a burning cargo ship at sea to a safe area.

Rapid rescue operation by the UAE National Guard

Following the outbreak of a major fire at sea, special services were immediately deployed:

22 people rescued: According to an official statement by the UAE National Guard, a major fire broke out on a large cargo ship moving in the Gulf of Oman, and thanks to the rapid intervention of special units, all 22 people on board were evacuated and their lives were saved;

Witness reports and monitoring: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also noted that an incident involving a bulk carrier and armed forces occurred in the area.

Tanker explosions in Hormuz and CENTCOM statement: Situation in the region

This rescue operation took place against the backdrop of a series of other critical events in the region's waters:

Explosion on two oil tankers: According to reports from Iran's Tasnim news agency, two large oil tankers struck mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz area during the night;

US Armed Forces strike: Additionally, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) officially reported that a merchant vessel attempting to break through an Iranian naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman was struck and disabled.

Security measures in the region have been tightened, and international maritime security services are calling on all commercial vessels passing through the area to take precautionary measures.