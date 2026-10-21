In China, 3-year-old girl narrowly avoids falling from the 12th floor (video)

In the city of Zhangping, Fujian Province, China, a three-year-old girl got caught in the window grille on the 12th floor of a residential building and was left hanging outside. Thanks to the prompt actions of neighbors and rescuers, the child survived.

The incident occurred on October 17, 2026, at around 07:48 in the morning. According to local media reports, the little girl crawled out through the protective window grille, and her head got stuck between the metal bars. Her body was left hanging outside at the height of the 12th floor.

Neighbors and building security guards who witnessed the situation rushed to help immediately. From an apartment below, they held the girl's body and placed a chair underneath her to prevent her from falling.

Shortly after, firefighters arrived at the scene. They entered the apartment, carefully freed the girl from the grille, and brought her to safety.

According to reports, the little girl was home alone at the time of the incident. Her father was at work, and her mother had gone out to buy groceries. The rescued child was taken to the hospital for a medical checkup. According to preliminary data, she did not sustain any serious injuries.

A video capturing the incident spread on social media, drawing attention once again to child safety.