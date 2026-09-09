School Bus system may appear in Tashkent schools

·31·Uzbekistan
School Bus system may appear in Tashkent schools

Student commuting to Tashkent schools may change in the near future. The possibility of introducing the School Bus system, designed to safely and comfortably transport children from home to school and vice versa, is currently being studied in the capital.

No final decision has yet been announced regarding the full launch of this system. At present, exploratory work regarding the possibilities of its organization has begun.

Why does Tashkent need a School Bus?

Thousands of students commute to and from school in the capital every day. Morning and evening traffic jams make this process even more complicated for parents.

In some families, parents have to take time off work just to drop off and pick up their child from school.

The School Bus system could provide a systematic solution to some of these problems.

The main goal is to ensure a safe, orderly, and comfortable commute for students to school.

How might the School Bus system work?

If such a system is introduced, special bus routes for schoolchildren could be organized.

Potential benefits of the system:

  • transporting students along designated routes;

  • increasing the safety of the school commute;

  • saving parents' time;

  • reducing the number of private cars in morning traffic;

  • making it easier to monitor children's travel to and from school.

Especially if convenient routes are organized between schools and residential areas, this service could bring significant relief to parents.

The most important issue — children's safety

The primary requirement for the School Bus system is not just the transport itself, but a comprehensive mechanism ensuring children's safety.

To achieve this, the technical condition of the buses, qualifications of drivers, traffic safety, and student supervision issues are of particular importance.

Mechanisms for monitoring a child's boarding and unboarding of the bus, arrival at school, and the return journey will also be essential.

What other changes could there be for parents?

If the system is put into practice, parents' daily routines related to school commuting may also change.

Currently, many parents are forced to drive their children to school in personal vehicles. This leads to an increased flow of traffic around schools.

If the school bus system is launched, the need for some families to drive their children in private cars every day may decrease.

Will it also affect traffic congestion?

Another potential effect of the School Bus system is easing traffic around schools.

If a single bus transports multiple students at the same time, the need to use a separate vehicle for each child can be reduced.

As a result:

more students — fewer private cars — more orderly traffic around schools.

Of course, this outcome will depend on how the bus routes are organized and how many schools are covered.

Many aspects remain unclear for now

At present, the most interesting questions for the public are when the system will launch, which schools will be covered, and who will be able to use the service.

So far, clear information on the following issues has not been disclosed:

Issue

Current Status

School Bus system

Under study

Launch date

Unclear

Covered schools

Unknown

Routes

May be determined later

Service usage procedure

Being clarified

Therefore, there is currently no basis to claim that the School Bus system has already been launched in Tashkent schools.

Is a new era beginning in Tashkent schools?

The initiation of studies to introduce the School Bus system in the capital indicates the emergence of a fresh approach to organizing student commuting.

If the project is thoroughly developed, it can simultaneously serve to solve children's safety, convenience for parents, and traffic problems around schools.

Now the biggest question is: When will School Bus buses hit the road in Tashkent, and which schools will be covered first?

These questions will be answered after a final decision on the implementation of the system and its practical parameters are announced.

Тошкентмактаб автобусларибала хавфсизлигитранспортўқувчиларата-оналартранспорт оқими
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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