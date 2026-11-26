In China, a young man who was kidnapped by human traffickers at the age of two has been reunited with his biological parents after 25 years. Interestingly, although he grew up living a luxurious life like a billionaire since childhood, he chose to return to his real family after meeting them. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

This incident happened to Chinese citizen Mei Zhiqiang. In 1997, when he was 28 months old, he was kidnapped by human traffickers while playing in front of his house in Yunnan province, in the southwest of the country.

The criminals sold the boy to another family. However, the family that bought him saw that the boy was very thin and frail and gave him up. Later, Mei was raised by an extremely wealthy family living in Fujian province in southeastern China, who brought him up as their own child.

Meanwhile, his biological parents, Mei Xianhua and Pan Chang'e, searched tirelessly for nearly 25 years in the hope of finding their son. They even celebrated their child's birthday every year, hoping that one day he would return.

Finally, in June 2022, a DNA test confirmed the kinship between the parents and the child. After that, Mei reunited with his biological family.

The young man initially thought his real parents were ordinary working people. But it turned out they were also multimillionaires who had worked hard over the years to build a great fortune. The family also had their own business specializing in supplying products to hotels.

Nevertheless, Mei decided to give up the luxurious life of the wealthy family that raised him and stay with his biological parents. He began working in their family business.

In an interview with China's Jiupai News, the young man explained his decision with the thought, "Money cannot make a person happy." He said he chose to live with his biological parents because he felt their love.

Mei's father stated that he plans to teach his son how to manage the family business in the future and hand the company over to him..