ChatGPT is causing thousands of problems for German courts

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ChatGPT is causing thousands of problems for German courts

In Germany, court applications prepared with the help of ChatGPT are increasing, creating a new problem for judges. Some appeals consist of thousands of pages, citing non-existent laws and court decisions that were never actually issued.

It is reported that the number of people applying to court using artificial intelligence has increased significantly. This increases the workload of court staff and complicates the document verification process.

A 4,500-page application is burdening judges

It is stated that the volume of some statements of claim reaches up to 4,500 pages. Reviewing such massive documents requires a lot of time and effort from judges.

Another aspect of the problem is that ChatGPT can sometimes present legal information incorrectly. In particular, artificial intelligence is likely to portray non-existent laws or unadopted court decisions as real information.

As a result, court staff are forced to separately verify the cited evidence, legal norms, and court decisions.

Is Germany planning to limit the volume of documents?

As the situation has become serious, the German Ministry of Justice is considering the possibility of setting a limit on the volume of documents submitted to courts.

Interestingly, the very same technology can be used to solve the problem caused by artificial intelligence. Courts could consider using AI to analyze excessively long applications, extract important information, and speed up document review.

However, verifying the accuracy of legal information remains important when using such technologies. Because no matter how convincing the text prepared by artificial intelligence looks, every law and court decision in it must be real.

GermanyChatGPTcourt applicationsMinistry of Justice
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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