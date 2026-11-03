Residents of 33 countries advised to be prepared for a state of war

·62·World
Residents of 33 countries advised to be prepared for a state of war

According to Newsweek, 33 countries around the world are advising their populations to be prepared for potential war, major cyberattacks, and other emergencies. These countries include the USA, Great Britain, Germany, France, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Sweden, Norway, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Most countries have advised citizens to prepare at least 72 hours' worth of food and water supplies. France, Great Britain, Canada, Japan, Mexico, and the Netherlands recommend a three-day supply. In Sweden and Norway, this period is approximately one week. Germany is advising residents to prepare a 10-day supply. At the same time, the country's civil defense service emphasizes that even a three-day supply increases preparedness for emergencies. In the USA, it is also recommended to store food and other essential items for several days. In India, people are being urged to prepare a special emergency kit.

These recommendations are not limited to military conflicts. They also cover risks such as natural disasters, prolonged power outages, water supply disruptions, and cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. In such situations, stores may stop operating, supply chains may be disrupted, and access to payment systems and information services may become difficult.

The European Union has also recommended that the population prepare the necessary supplies to be able to act independently for the first 72 hours in an emergency. In Great Britain, awareness campaigns are also being conducted on storing necessary products and items in households in advance.

Recommended supplies include drinking water, long-shelf-life food, essential medicines, a flashlight, extra batteries, and a radio. In the event of a power or mobile network outage, official warnings and news can be received via radio. It is recommended to determine the amount of supplies based on the number of family members, dietary needs, and regularly taken medications.

Germany's civil defense service advises building up supplies gradually rather than all at once. This is because such preparation can be useful not only during war or cyberattacks but also during floods, storms, extreme cold, and prolonged power outages.

At the same time, these recommendations do not mean that war is imminent. They are aimed at increasing the population's readiness for various emergency situations.

Newsweekemergenciescivil defensecyberattacks
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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