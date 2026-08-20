“A New Giant Crater on the Moon”: A Falcon 9 Rocket Unexpectedly Crashed Into the Moon

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“A New Giant Crater on the Moon”: A Falcon 9 Rocket Unexpectedly Crashed Into the Moon

An incident has once again brought space safety and the problem of space debris to the forefront. The upper stage of a US Falcon 9 rocket crashed uncontrolled onto the Moon’s surface, creating a new crater in the powerful impact. How did spacecraft capture the aftermath of this rare collision, and what risks does it pose to space missions?

Unexpected impact and a newly formed crater

The Falcon 9 rocket carried experimental equipment and two landers to the Moon in January last year. After completing its mission, the rocket’s upper stage remained in an open orbit. Although scientists expected it to eventually collide with the Moon, the crash on August 5, 2026, occurred completely uncontrolled and outside the plan.

A week later, on August 11 and 12, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) flew over the impact site and managed to photograph the newly formed crater in high resolution.

Details of the Falcon 9 impact on the Moon

Indicator

Event parameters and details

Date of the event

August 5, 2026 (uncontrolled impact)

Size of the resulting crater

Diameter More than 18 meters, with a depth of approximately 3 meters

First spacecraft to record it

South Korea’s Danuri orbiter

Spacecraft that obtained detailed images

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) probe

Crater structure

Bright, fresh rocks and soil ejected from deeper layers

Historical significance

The second recorded case in history of rocket debris accidentally striking the Moon

The Moon’s second accidental impact and a space hazard

According to NBC News, this is the second recorded incident in human history in which rocket debris accidentally collided with the Moon’s surface. Previously, in 2022, a fragment believed to be the upper stage of a Chinese rocket crashed into the far side of the Moon, although Beijing officially denied any involvement.

Experts warn that heavy rocket fragments left in orbit and uncontrolled space debris pose a serious threat to future scientific expeditions to the Moon, private landers, and future bases.

Do you think space agencies and private companies should be held accountable for preventing uncontrolled space debris from crashing into the Moon?

Share your thoughts in the comments and send this important news to friends interested in science and space updates!

Falcon 9NASADanuriNBC News
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