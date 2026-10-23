Sharp statement from Putin: "Being friends with Russia serves the interests of your own people"

·7·World
Sharp statement from Putin: "Being friends with Russia serves the interests of your own people"

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made important statements regarding the country's military-strategic position in the international arena and the future of relations with Western nations.

Emphasizing that attempts to weaken Russia militarily or defeat it on the battlefield are completely futile, the head of state urged historical rivals to correctly assess modern realities.

"Strategic defeat is detached from reality": Key statements

In his speech, Vladimir Putin touched upon a number of key aspects regarding Russia's defensive might and the situation on the battlefield:

  • Superiority on the battlefield: "Today it has become crystal clear to everyone that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield;

  • End of illusions: The notions and plans of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia are completely divorced from reality," the Russian leader stated.

"Centuries of aspirations are useless": A call for friendly relations

Looking back at history, the President stated that states that have fought against Russia will sooner or later have to reconsider their positions:

  • Historical lessons: "I believe that the forces that have sought to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia for centuries will be forced to acknowledge the realities of modern life;

  • Mutual benefit: They will realize that it is much better to live in friendly and constructive relations rather than in confrontation with Russia;

  • Welfare of peoples: This fully aligns not only with the interests of Russia, but also with the interests and security of those nations themselves," Vladimir Putin concluded.

This address by the head of state is causing global discussions at a time when tensions in the international geopolitical situation persist.

Vladimir PutinRussian FederationGeopoliticsInternational relations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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