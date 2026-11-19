The Russian President's special envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev , also touched upon the importance of the dialogue:

It is noted that the leaders refrained from making grand public statements, focusing instead on Russia-US relations and preparations for a trilateral summit with the participation of the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping . At the beginning of the conversation, Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin his friend and expressed his pleasure at meeting with his Russian counterpart again.

Bilateral negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump , held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, have concluded. The Russian head of state's aide, Yury Ushakov, informed journalists that the conversation lasted approximately 48 minutes and that Vladimir Putin ended the meeting in "excellent spirits."

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According to him, both leaders are interested in a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Dmitriev noted that despite attempts by some European countries and international political actors to hinder such a dialogue, these negotiations are of immense importance to the international community.

Stages of dialogue in Shenzhen Key details and statements Putin – Trump conversation Lasted 48 minutes, held in a constructive spirit, and laid the groundwork for the trilateral summit Trump – Xi Jinping dialogue Continued after a 2-hour conversation at a banquet; ties between Washington and Beijing are strengthening Trilateral summit on November 19 To be held at the "Xilin Shanzhuang" state guesthouse without protocol time restrictions

Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping and the "Xilin Shanzhuang" summit

Following his dialogue with Vladimir Putin, the US President met with PRC President Xi Jinping. Trump also called the Chinese leader his friend and emphasized that relations between Washington and Beijing are strengthening (a day earlier, during a gala dinner at the summit, the two heads of state spoke for nearly two hours).

The US President stated that Russia, the US, and China intend to facilitate a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. He said that the meeting with Putin was necessary to prepare the ground for expanded-format negotiations: "We just had a meeting with President Putin simply to lay the groundwork, and I think our negotiations will be successful."

Trilateral negotiations involving Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping are scheduled to take place on November 19 at the "Xilin Shanzhuang" state guesthouse. Yury Ushakov explained that the duration of the meeting will be determined independently by the leaders themselves, without strict time limits imposed by protocol. Trump, recalling his long-standing good relationship with the Russian leader, promised, "Everything will be excellent."

Do you think the meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen can be a turning point in easing the international situation and peacefully resolving the Ukraine conflict? Leave your opinion in the comments!