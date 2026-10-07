How will Vladimir Putin, who turns 74 today, spend his birthday?

Today, October 7, is the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Born in 1952, the Russian leader turns 74 in 2026. However, his birthday will not turn into a full day off as usual — Putin will continue to work on this day as well.

Putin's plans for his 74th birthday have been announced by the Kremlin. International telephone conversations and other working events are planned for the Russian president.

How Putin will spend October 7

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the birthday is a personal date for the president. At the same time, Putin's work schedule continues on this day as well.

First of all, on October 7, he is scheduled to hold a series of telephone conversations with heads of foreign states on the occasion of his birthday. In addition, there are other events on the president's schedule.

Putin's aide Yury Ushakov also announced that a series of telephone conversations with heads of foreign states are planned on the occasion of the birthday.

Putin, born in Leningrad

Vladimir Putin was born on October 7, 1952, in the city of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg. Thus, on October 7, 2026, his 74th birthday is marked.

He first assumed the office of President of Russia in 2000. After serving as president until 2008, he held another state office and has been working as the President of Russia again since 2012.

Birthday — but the work schedule remains unchanged

For the head of state, a birthday differs from that of an ordinary citizen. Kremlin representatives have stated that Putin will welcome this date with congratulations from his loved ones, but the president's working day will not turn into a full holiday.

“Den rozhdeniya — eto lichny prazdnik”.

According to the Kremlin, congratulations were expected to arrive for Putin from heads of foreign states. Among them, it was reported that there is also a congratulation from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

This is not just an ordinary date for the Russian leader

Putin turning 74 is also a notable date against the background of his long-term activity in Russia's political life.

However, the president himself has always shown a cautious attitude towards presenting his birthday as a nationwide holiday on a state scale.

For this reason, October 7 remains not an official national holiday in Russia, but the personal birthday of the head of state.

At the desk even at 74

Today, the main agenda for the Russian leader is expected to be rich in working communications rather than exchanging congratulations with colleagues.

Putin will hold telephone conversations with foreign leaders and will also participate in other working events throughout the day.

Thus, Vladimir Putin is welcoming his 74th birthday with a political and working agenda.

Although a birthday is a personal date for a person, for the head of state, every day of his is closely tied to state affairs. October 7 remains one of those days for Putin.