How will Vladimir Putin, who turns 74 today, spend his birthday?

·81·World
How will Vladimir Putin, who turns 74 today, spend his birthday?

Today, October 7, is the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Born in 1952, the Russian leader turns 74 in 2026. However, his birthday will not turn into a full day off as usual — Putin will continue to work on this day as well.

Putin's plans for his 74th birthday have been announced by the Kremlin. International telephone conversations and other working events are planned for the Russian president.

How Putin will spend October 7

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the birthday is a personal date for the president. At the same time, Putin's work schedule continues on this day as well.

First of all, on October 7, he is scheduled to hold a series of telephone conversations with heads of foreign states on the occasion of his birthday. In addition, there are other events on the president's schedule.

Putin's aide Yury Ushakov also announced that a series of telephone conversations with heads of foreign states are planned on the occasion of the birthday.

Putin, born in Leningrad

Vladimir Putin was born on October 7, 1952, in the city of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg. Thus, on October 7, 2026, his 74th birthday is marked.

He first assumed the office of President of Russia in 2000. After serving as president until 2008, he held another state office and has been working as the President of Russia again since 2012.

Birthday — but the work schedule remains unchanged

For the head of state, a birthday differs from that of an ordinary citizen. Kremlin representatives have stated that Putin will welcome this date with congratulations from his loved ones, but the president's working day will not turn into a full holiday.

“Den rozhdeniya — eto lichny prazdnik”.

According to the Kremlin, congratulations were expected to arrive for Putin from heads of foreign states. Among them, it was reported that there is also a congratulation from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

This is not just an ordinary date for the Russian leader

Putin turning 74 is also a notable date against the background of his long-term activity in Russia's political life.

However, the president himself has always shown a cautious attitude towards presenting his birthday as a nationwide holiday on a state scale.

For this reason, October 7 remains not an official national holiday in Russia, but the personal birthday of the head of state.

At the desk even at 74

Today, the main agenda for the Russian leader is expected to be rich in working communications rather than exchanging congratulations with colleagues.

Putin will hold telephone conversations with foreign leaders and will also participate in other working events throughout the day.

Thus, Vladimir Putin is welcoming his 74th birthday with a political and working agenda.

Although a birthday is a personal date for a person, for the head of state, every day of his is closely tied to state affairs. October 7 remains one of those days for Putin.

Vladimir PutinPutin 74 years oldXi JinpingKremlin
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Putin Orders Jobs for Soldiers Returning from the FrontPutin Orders Jobs for Soldiers Returning from the Front20 August 08:05Former Russian Soldier's Urgent Appeal to Putin Shakes Social MediaFormer Russian Soldier's Urgent Appeal to Putin Shakes Social Media26 June 11:29Vladimir Putin Held a Mysterious Meeting with Gerhard Schröder in the Kremlin...Vladimir Putin Held a Mysterious Meeting with Gerhard Schröder in the Kremlin...6 June 12:38Trump reveals details of one-hour conversation with Russian leaderTrump reveals details of one-hour conversation with Russian leader10 September 10:25Trump says he is ready for the next meeting with Putin: Why is Miami in doubt?Trump says he is ready for the next meeting with Putin: Why is Miami in doubt?23 September 09:48«An important test in Moscow»: Pashinyan to decide the fate of the railway with Putin!«An important test in Moscow»: Pashinyan to decide the fate of the railway with Putin!20 September 11:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?