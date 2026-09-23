Trump says he is ready for the next meeting with Putin: Why is Miami in doubt?

In New York, the center of global politics, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump made a sensational statement about the possibility of holding a new summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House chief revealed this high-profile plan in front of journalists during negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Emphasizing the Russian leader's inclination toward a new dialogue, Trump remarked: "Well, I don't know. But what I do know is that he is ready to meet. We had our meeting in Alaska. I think he will agree to another meeting. However, I am not sure it will be in Miami." These words, broadcasted live by the White House, confirmed that behind-the-scenes communications between the two superpowers have not stopped.

As a reminder, the two leaders met behind closed doors on August 15, 2025, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Although British National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell claimed that the "Anchorage compromise is completely dead," Trump is hinting at the necessity of new dialogues. At the same time, the Russian President is expected to attend the APEC summit in China rather than the G20 summit in the US.

So, what neutral venue will Washington and Moscow choose for the new negotiations, what political signal did Trump send by mentioning a meeting with Putin in front of Zelenskyy's eyes, and how will the future summit determine the fate of the war?

"Putin's readiness, Miami's doubt, and the Alaska experience": 5 main points of the statement

Important aspects of Trump's speech in New York and the prospects for the summit:

The possibility of a new meeting was acknowledged: Trump openly confirmed that he might sit down at the negotiating table face-to-face with Putin once again in the near future;

The Miami G20 might be rejected: The US president expressed doubt that the summit would take place within the framework of the G20 in Miami in December;

Admission in front of Zelenskyy: This unexpected statement was made public directly during the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy;

History of agreements in Alaska: The leaders last discussed the Ukrainian issue behind closed doors at a military base in Alaska in August 2025;

The difference between Beijing and across the ocean: Instead of visiting the US, Vladimir Putin plans to participate in the APEC summit in China in the near future.

Trump and Putin dialogue: Comparison of the 2025 Alaska summit and the new plan

Analysis of the historical and potential directions of dialogue between the two leaders:

Criteria and parameters August 15, 2025 (Alaska Summit) New summit planned for 2026 Meeting location Anchorage, Elmendorf-Richardson military base Unknown (Miami probability is very low) Main discussion topic Peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict Freezing of military operations and truce terms Europe's reaction Observed with concern Considers that the "Anchorage agreement is dead" Trump's position Searching for rapid compromise and reconciliation "Putin is ready and will agree to another meeting" Putin's probability of participation Personally visited US territory Expected not to go to G20 in the US, but to go to China (APEC) Geopolitical goal Drawing the initial borders of the conflict Formalizing a final major political deal

Expertise in international diplomacy and geopolitics: Why did Trump talk about this right next to Zelenskyy?

Conclusions of political commentators and international security analysts:

An open psychological signal to Kyiv: It is no coincidence that Trump, standing next to Zelenskyy, said, "Putin is ready for a meeting, we will see each other once again"; this is an open hint reminding Kyiv that the fate of the conflict will be decided directly through direct bargaining between Washington and Moscow;

Why the Miami G20 format does not fit: The December G20 summit is multilateral, where problems involving European states and international arrest warrants may arise; for the Russian leader, meeting in a bilateral format in a neutral third country (for example, in the Middle East or Asia) is safer and more acceptable than going to the American resort of Miami;

Will the "Anchorage format" be revived?: Although official London called the Alaska negotiations "dead," Trump is trying to keep this channel alive; therefore, certain behind-the-scenes principles reached in 2025 are still on the table;

The China factor and APEC: Putin's preference for APEC in China over the G20 in the US demonstrates Moscow's desire to talk with Trump on separate terms while maintaining its strategic alliance with Beijing.

Donald Trump's open statement about the next meeting indicates that high-level dialogue between the major powers on a new world map will resume very soon.

Where and under what conditions do you think the next meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could take place? Can this potential summit put a full stop to the conflict in Ukraine? Leave your personal guesses and thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive analysis on grand geopolitics with all your friends!