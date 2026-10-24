"Russians and Ukrainians are one people": Putin's controversial statements on borders and genetics

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"Russians and Ukrainians are one people": Putin's controversial statements on borders and genetics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made another controversial statement regarding the conflict around Ukraine, the status of out-of-control territories, and the historical-genetic roots of the two nations.

The Kremlin leader stated that the territories lost by Ukrainian authorities do not actually belong to Kyiv, but are considered the historical lands of the Russian state.

"The territories lost by Kyiv are not Ukraine's": Putin's main claim

Touching upon territorial issues, the Russian leader once again advanced official Moscow's historical perspective:

  • Status of historical lands: Vladimir Putin assessed the lands that left the control of the Kyiv administration not as Ukraine's national property, but as Russia's original historical territories;

  • Geopolitical position: This claim indicates that Moscow's position regarding the territories it took under its control during the armed clashes is firm and it has no intention of making concessions on the border issue.

"Genetic studies show we are one people"

In his speech, the Russian leader relied not only on traditional political arguments but also on scientific research:

  • Emphasis on scientific conclusions: "Recent genetic studies show that Russians and Ukrainians are actually one people," Putin emphasized;

  • Single-root view: The Kremlin leader has previously repeatedly emphasized on a regular basis that Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians share common historical, cultural, and blood-kinship foundations.

Putin's remarks have triggered a new wave of sharp political discussions against the backdrop of ongoing military-political conflicts and discussions on diplomatic negotiations in the international arena.

Vladimir PutinRussia-Ukraine conflictGeopolitics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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