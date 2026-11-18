Meeting of Xi, Putin, and Trump begins: what will the three leaders discuss?
Photo: Reuters
On the eve of a trilateral meeting between three major figures of world politics — Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump — important statements were made in the city of Shenzhen. While Xi defended openness and cooperation in international trade, Putin questioned the effectiveness of Western sanctions. Now, attention is focused on the historic meeting scheduled for November 19.
Xi Jinping: opening doors brings progress
On November 18, in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin delivered speeches during events held as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The Chinese leader described today's world as "changing and turbulent," noting that unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise.
"History shows that opening doors brings progress, while closing them leads to falling behind," said Xi.
According to Reuters, he called for the protection of a multilateral trading system based on the World Trade Organization. China also expressed its readiness to lower tariffs and open its market even wider.
Xi did not directly mention the US in his speech. However, these statements came after Washington imposed new restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.
Putin criticized Western sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the economic pressure from Western nations in his speech. In his view, "former hegemons" are trying to curb the development of countries that are achieving success.
"Sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions still have a deterrent effect, but they are no longer capable of completely stopping growth, especially of crushing the economies of rivals," said Putin.
He stated that Russia is the "world record holder" in the number of sanctions imposed against it, yet emphasized that the economy has withstood the tests. Putin also noted that the European Union is losing its industrial potential.
The Russian leader cited another important figure: he said that the share of the dollar and the euro in Russia's export payments has fallen from 85 percent in 2021 to 9 percent.
"We did not abandon the dollar or the euro; we were denied the use of these currencies. Frankly speaking, those who did this punished themselves," he said.
Photo: Reuters
Xi and Putin: 50th meeting since 2013
After the speeches, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held separate talks. The Chinese leader called the Russian president his "dear friend" and emphasized the close relationship between the two countries.
Xi said that this was their third face-to-face meeting this year. Since 2013, including video conferences, the two leaders have met 50 times.
"China-Russia relations have remained as unshakable as a mountain through any world hardship, and they remain so," said Xi.
Putin stated that the trade turnover between the two countries has been over 200 billion dollars for several years. He also noted that the flow of mutual tourists has increased by 43 percent since the introduction of a visa-free regime.
What will be discussed at the meeting of Trump, Xi, and Putin?
The summit's biggest political event is scheduled for November 19. On this day, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump are expected to meet in a trilateral format for the first time.
Trump arrived in Shenzhen on November 18. He was welcomed at the airport by Xi Jinping. The two leaders greeted each other with a hug and walked together along a red carpet.
Photo: Reuters
According to Reuters and other international media reports, the meeting agenda may include the Russia-Ukraine war, the military-political situation regarding Iran, international trade, artificial intelligence, and nuclear arms control.
The importance of this meeting is not limited to the relations between the three countries. The fact that the leaders of the US, China, and Russia are holding talks at one table could influence world trade, security, and the international political balance.
However, it is currently unknown what agreements will emerge from the meeting. The global community is now awaiting the statements of the three leaders and the conclusion of the negotiations.
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