Photo: Reuters

On the eve of a trilateral meeting between three major figures of world politics — Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump — important statements were made in the city of Shenzhen. While Xi defended openness and cooperation in international trade, Putin questioned the effectiveness of Western sanctions. Now, attention is focused on the historic meeting scheduled for November 19.

Xi Jinping: opening doors brings progress

On November 18, in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin delivered speeches during events held as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The Chinese leader described today's world as "changing and turbulent," noting that unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise.

"History shows that opening doors brings progress, while closing them leads to falling behind," said Xi.

According to Reuters, he called for the protection of a multilateral trading system based on the World Trade Organization. China also expressed its readiness to lower tariffs and open its market even wider.

Xi did not directly mention the US in his speech. However, these statements came after Washington imposed new restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Putin criticized Western sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the economic pressure from Western nations in his speech. In his view, "former hegemons" are trying to curb the development of countries that are achieving success.