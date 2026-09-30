Putin's Decree: Export of Cash Exceeding 1 Million Rubles from Russia to Uzbekistan Banned

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Putin's Decree: Export of Cash Exceeding 1 Million Rubles from Russia to Uzbekistan Banned

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new official decree that fundamentally tightens the regulations for exporting cash in the national currency abroad. According to the official document, individuals are strictly prohibited from taking cash rubles exceeding 1 million rubles (approximately 11,8,000 US dollars) out of Russia to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

For legal entities and individual entrepreneurs (IEs), this restriction comes into full effect regardless of the specified sum — for any amount of cash. The decree stipulates that in case of a violation of this restriction, the amount exceeding 1 million rubles will be confiscated from individuals, while all cash being exported by legal entities and entrepreneurs will be completely confiscated at the border. The restriction does not apply only in cases of air travel supported by a bank statement or under specific exceptional circumstances determined by the state.

"1 million ruble limit, complete ban on entrepreneurs, and confiscation": 5 main points of the decree

The Russian president's new decree and the most important facts regarding the export of cash:

  • 1 million ruble limit for individuals: Citizens are banned from exporting more than 1 million rubles in cash to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and EAEU countries;

  • 100% restriction for businesses and IEs: A total restriction has been established for legal entities and individual entrepreneurs to export cash rubles regardless of the amount;

  • Mandatory confiscation of excess funds: In case of violation, the part exceeding 1 million will be seized from citizens, and the entire amount will be seized from legal entities;

  • Exception for airports and bank documents: Exporting funds via international airports is permitted provided there are official bank statements confirming that the funds were withdrawn from bank accounts;

  • Special authority to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, FSB, and Customs: Monitoring the unconditional enforcement of the ban has been directly assigned to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Security Service (FSB), and the Federal Customs Service.

Putin's Decree: Export of Cash Exceeding 1 Million Rubles from Russia to Uzbekistan Banned

Classification of new restriction and liability measures for exporting cash from Russia

Comparison of the new decree's requirements, categories of persons, and established legal mechanisms:

Category of persons and routes

Established restriction and limit

Measure in case of violation

Permitted exceptional cases

Individuals (Citizens)

Maximum 1 million rubles (approx. $11.8k)

The portion exceeding 1 million rubles is confiscated in favor of the state

Via international airport with an official statement confirming cash withdrawal from a bank

Legal entities and IEs

Completely banned regardless of amount (0 limit)

All cash funds being exported are fully seized

Bank statements and special international transit conditions established by the Government

Countries where the restriction applies

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and EAEU countries

Fully intensified control at border-customs and security checkpoints

For the activities of diplomatic missions based on Foreign Ministry notification

Supervising state bodies

Ministry of Internal Affairs, FSB, and Federal Customs Service (FTS)

Operational-search and customs inspections, authority to confiscate

Approval of accounting procedures with the Central Bank within a 3-month period

Economic and financial expertise: How will this decree affect migrant workers and trade?

Conclusions of international financiers, economists, and currency market analysts:

  • "Halting capital outflow and protecting the ruble": The Russian financial system is attempting to stop the mass outflow of cash rubles abroad, especially to Central Asia countries, under sanctions and currency pressure; the 1 million ruble limit was introduced to bring "gray" currency flows and speculation in cash under control;

  • Impact on migrant workers and remittances: A large portion of Uzbek migrant workers in Russia send their salaries online via bank applications, so this decree does not directly threaten small daily transfers; however, compatriots returning with cash earned and saved in Russia must now strictly ensure at the border that it does not exceed 1 million rubles, while larger sums must be proven with an official bank statement or exported via bank cards;

  • Obstacle for small business and traders: The 100% ban on cash for individual entrepreneurs and micro-businesses engaged in "shuttle" trade and importing goods with cash will force them to completely switch to formal interbank settlements.

Do you think the 1 million ruble restriction on exporting cash rubles from Russia and the complete ban for entrepreneurs will negatively impact migrant workers and mutual trade turnover? What do you think is the best way for our compatriots working in Russia to bring their money back safely? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the decree, which is important for all compatriots returning from Russia, with your loved ones!

Vladimir PutinRussian FederationCash restrictionUzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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