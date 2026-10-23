"UN is showing its complete helplessness": Erdogan sharply criticizes Security Council

·46·World
"UN is showing its complete helplessness": Erdogan sharply criticizes Security Council

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made another harsh statement regarding the international security system and the activities of the United Nations. He emphasized that the organization remains completely helpless and ineffective today in the face of bloody crises flaring up in various parts of the world.

The Turkish leader stated this in a special video message sent to the participants of the 9th International Mediation Conference, which began its work in Istanbul, reports the «Yeni Şafak» newspaper.

«The UN is helpless in the face of crises»: Erdogan's main statements

The Turkish leader expressed sharp dissatisfaction with instabilities in the global arena and the response of international institutions to them:

  • The scale of crises and the silence of organizations: Erdogan strongly criticized the sluggishness of international organizations amid humanitarian tragedies and wars covering the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Sudan, and other hotspots of the world;

  • Structural helplessness: The President stressed that the existing mechanisms of the UN and its Security Council are incapable of stopping injustices and ensuring peace in the world, demonstrating complete helplessness in practice.

The necessity of fundamentally reforming the security system

In his speech, the Turkish leader touched upon Ankara's peacekeeping principles and necessary changes:

  • The inevitability of reforms: The Head of State once again stressed the urgent need to revise the global security system, especially the composition of the UN Security Council and the veto power system;

  • Fair mediation: It was announced that Ankara will firmly continue its efforts to peacefully resolve global conflicts and achieve sustainable peace through negotiations and active mediation.

This statement by Erdogan once again drew the attention of the international community to the issue of UN reform at a time when acute military-political conflicts in the Middle East and Africa are ongoing.

Recep Tayyip ErdoganUNUN Security Council9th International Mediation Conference
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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