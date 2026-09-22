Erdoğan gifts a rare gold coin to a crying child in New York (video)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who visited New York, USA, to attend the UN General Assembly session, became the center of attention in international media and social networks due to a sincere and touching gesture that surprised everyone overseas. Thousands of compatriots were waiting for the head of state with great excitement in front of the famous Turkish House (Türkevi) building in the city center. In a situation where security measures were extremely tight, Erdoğan noticed a baby among the crowd who had been waiting for the president for four hours under heavy rain in their parents' arms, and immediately ordered his guards to open the metal barriers.

The Turkish leader personally invited the soaked family to his side and greeted them. However, seeing the child start to cry due to the crowded surroundings, noise, and camera flashes, Erdoğan took a special gold coin—a symbol of ancient national tradition—out of his pocket to calm the little one, placed it in the child's hand, and asked the parents not to disturb the baby. The video of this heartwarming moment that took place on the rainy streets of New York was watched millions of times in a short period and became a viral trend on the global network.

So, what is the ancient meaning of gifting gold coins to children in Turkish culture, why are Erdoğan's human qualities during diplomatic visits discussed so widely, and how was this event received in political circles?

«4 hours of rain, broken protocol, and a golden gift»: 5 key points of the event in New York

The best details of the sincere meeting that took place in front of the Turkish House:

Bypassing strict protocol: Erdoğan demanded the removal of security barriers in New York and called the family who had waited for hours directly to his side;

4 hours of endurance in the rain: Turkish citizens waited patiently with their young child despite the bad weather to meet their head of state;

Tears and a gold coin gift: To comfort the baby who was scared by the crowd, the president gifted a specially minted gold coin;

A gentle rebuke to the parents: Erdoğan addressed the parents trying to calm their crying child, instructing them not to pressure or disturb the baby;

Global viral wave: Against the backdrop of the heavy political agenda of the UN summit in the US, this human moment became the most shared video.

Details of the meeting in New York: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and a young fan's family

Comparison of event details and key points noted:

Indicators and criteria Event details and indicators Location of the event USA, New York City (in front of the Turkish House — Türkevi) Main purpose of the visit Participation in the UN General Assembly session Condition of the family and child Waited exactly 4 hours in the rain, scared by the crowd Security service action Opened metal barriers by presidential order Symbolic gift presented Gold coin according to Turkish national tradition President's request Do not scare or disturb the baby Social media reaction Millions of warm reactions and viral discussions

Culture and public relations expertise: Why did this gesture move millions?

Conclusions of international political image experts and cultural scholars:

Loyalty to ancient Turkish tradition: In Eastern and Turkish culture, gifting a gold coin to young children, newborns, or crying children is considered a supreme symbol of wishing them long life, prosperity, and good luck; Erdoğan demonstrated this tradition even overseas;

The power of sincerity without protocol: Such a lively and human interaction during UN summits, where politicians are often caught up in formality, reaches the public consciousness faster than any grand speeches;

Strong connection with the diaspora: The fact that compatriots living abroad waited for 4 hours in the rain for their head of state and the leader's non-indifference strengthens the trust between the diaspora and the state;

Success in the media space: While the world press writes about armament, conflicts, and sanctions, the "crying baby and gold coin" event was accepted as the most positive content in social media algorithms.

This unexpected gift by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the streets of New York showed that kindness, tradition, and humanity can come first even on the big political stage.

In your opinion, how does it affect the reputation of state leaders among the people when they bypass strict security protocols to show such kindness to ordinary people and children? What do you know about the custom of gifting gold coins to children? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this heartwarming event with all your friends and loved ones!