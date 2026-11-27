Ali Kemal Hut, known as "Kemal Efendi of Kasimpasa," who taught the Quran to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his youth, has passed away at the age of 92. The head of state personally attended his teacher's funeral and carried his coffin on his shoulders. This was reported by "TRT Haber".

According to Turkish media reports, Ali Kemal Hut passed away on November 26. His funeral prayer was held on November 27 at the Istanbul Fatih Mosque. The ceremony was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a number of ministers, and state and public figures.

The funeral prayer was led by Dr. Aziz Cinar, a teacher at the Istanbul Haseki Religious Specialization Center. After the prayer, Istanbul Provincial Mufti Amrullah Tuncer offered a prayer for the deceased.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdogan said he had known his teacher since childhood from the Jome Kabir Mosque in Kasimpasa. He noted that Ali Kemal Hut later moved to the Carsamba neighborhood in Istanbul's Fatih district and trained students at Emir Buhari.

"We loved Kemal Efendi very much. He was a symbol of humility. There are probably very few people like him when it comes to humility," the Turkish President said.

Erdogan also recalled visiting his teacher a week before his death. He prayed for the deceased and asked those gathered to forgive him as well.

After the President's speech, Ali Kemal Hut's coffin was taken to the hearse. Erdogan also carried the coffin on his shoulders, escorting his teacher to his final resting place. The deceased was buried in the Emir Buhari cemetery in the Ayvansaray district of Istanbul.